SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) reports earnings

In This Story SCYX +2.15%

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX+2.15% ) has submitted its Annual Report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing includes financial statements for the year, showing a decrease in total revenue to $3.7 million from $140.1 million in the previous year. The decrease is attributed to the upfront payment received from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2023 under the GSK License Agreement.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Research and development expenses for the year were $26.4 million, down from $30.9 million in the previous year. The decrease is primarily due to reduced clinical expenses following the clinical hold on ibrexafungerp.

Advertisement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $14.5 million from $20.9 million, primarily due to lower professional fees and commercial expenses.

Advertisement

SCYNEXIS reported a net loss of $21.3 million for the year, compared to a net income of $67.0 million in the previous year, which was driven by the GSK upfront payment.

Advertisement

The company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $75.1 million as of December 31, 2024. SCYNEXIS anticipates needing additional capital to fund ongoing operations and development projects.

SCYNEXIS entered into a license agreement with GSK in March 2023, granting GSK exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ibrexafungerp in certain territories. The agreement included an upfront payment of $90 million and potential milestone payments.

Advertisement

In 2023, SCYNEXIS recalled its product BREXAFEMME due to potential cross-contamination issues, leading to a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp.

SCYNEXIS continues to develop its second-generation antifungal compound, SCY-247, which is currently in clinical development.

Advertisement

The company is involved in ongoing litigation related to alleged misleading statements and has filed a motion to dismiss the claims.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the SCYNEXIS Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.