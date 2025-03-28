See inside Jennifer Lopez’s new $17.5 million home

Just one month after Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce Ben Affleck, the singer and actress inaugurated her life as a single woman by purchasing a $17.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

Lopez, 55, closed on a gated five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property on February 17. Her new home features an array of luxury amenities including a wet bar, a high-end kitchen, and a home cinema. Outside the spacious main residence, the 8,600 square foot property also includes a guest house, a pool house, a five-stall barn and an equestrian area.

The real estate listing described her new two-acre property as combining “the best of New England charm” with “relaxed California informality.” The home’s exterior features “lushly landscaped private grounds” and “spectacular orchards with multiple fruit trees,” according the listing agent’s Instagram (META) .

Lopez’s new home is just a one hour drive from her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s post-divorce digs. The pair first dated in the early 2000s, eventually getting engaged in 2002. They broke off their engagement in early 2004 and both subsequently married other people. In 2021, they reunited after almost two decades apart. They got engaged for a second time in April 2022 and got married that July. The pair separated last April and Lopez filed for divorce in August.

Though Lopez and Afleck’s marriage was ultimately very brief, the pair did spring for a $68 million mansion, which remains stubbornly on the market. When the pair listed their marital home, it prompted tabloid headlines and speculation that their decades-long, on-again, off-again romance was, in fact, off again. The speculation proved correct — which could contribute to their struggles selling the property.

“You don’t want to advertise it’s a divorce,” Lisa Lippman, an associate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, told Curbed in June 2024. “Buyers assume sellers are desperate. It’s not always true, but there is often a timeline imposed by the court, like two years.”

If her real estate woes are causing Lopez too much stress, however, she has plenty of opportunities to relax in the new Hidden Hills home – which features several relaxing amenities.

“From the exceptional central kitchen to the spacious theater area and tranquil massage space, every detail exudes sophistication,” the listing agent wrote.

“The estate boasts ample parking, a custom-designed pool and spa. With a poolside cabana and lounge, patio with retractable doors, separate guest quarters, greenhouse, and state-of-the-art home automation, this property redefines luxury living in Southern California.”

