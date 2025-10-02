​​Imagine baseball without box scores for a month — just highlight reels, clubhouse quotes, Statcast snippets, and a couple of sharp beat-writer blogs. The games would still be played, bats would still crack, pitchers would still get yanked — but every night would end in an argument about what actually happened, and the standings would descend into chaos.

That’s where the labor market is headed without Friday’s jobs release. Hiring and firing won’t pause; paychecks will land; layoffs will still hit the tape. What goes missing is the official scorekeeper — the 8:30 a.m. Friday stat sheet that tells everyone, all at the same moment, how many jobs were added and how many people were looking for one. Then, into the gap in left field come the stand-ins: ADP’s private payrolls (a good clubhouse scorebook), jobless claims (the weekly injury report), and survey lines (scout’s notes). Useful, partial — and not the standings.

The Employment Situation — the monthly bundle of nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, participation, and wages — is one of a handful of “Principal Federal Economic Indicators,” released under an OMB directive that’s designed to keep numbers timely, apolitical, and accessible to everyone at once. The point is trust: the Federal Reserve, CEOs, unions, and investors can disagree on what to do with the numbers, but they all start with the same data. When that ritual is interrupted (a shutdown) or politicized (leadership churn and public threats to pause the monthly report), confidence, not just data, gets revised down.

The immediate reason why the jobs data is being paused is simple: The Labor Department’s contingency plan says that BLS will suspend operations amid a funding lapse. The September report that was slated for this Friday won’t print until the lights are back on, and a longer shutdown could cascade into other releases. For markets, that means a vacuum on payrolls and the unemployment rate; for the economy, it means more guesswork at a time when policy error is already a risk factor.

The reason why behind the reason why could be a little bit messier.

In August, President Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer hours after a weak jobs print and steep prior-month revisions, alleging “phony” numbers — without evidence. Economists across the spectrum warned that sacking a nonpartisan statistics chief over an inconvenient release crosses a line. The White House then nominated E.J. Antoni — a Heritage Foundation economist unpopular on both sides of the aisle who publicly floated suspending the monthly jobs report in favor of slower, quarterly data — but withdrew the pick this week, plunging the agency further into chaos.

For now, the agency remains leaderless, the shutdown has idled its staff, and the signal to the data community is unmistakable.

No box score, just box seats When the government stops counting, Wall Street starts improvising. ADP is the fastest mirror — and this week, it wasn’t flattering. September’s ADP print showed the private sector shedding 32,000 jobs, the weakest since the pandemic aftershock era, and August revisions showed payrolls were a 3,000 job decline instead of a 54,000 increase. ADP’s Pay Insights put year-over-year pay growth at 4.5% — still too hot for a 2% inflation target, but cooler than 2023-24’s job-switcher spikes. ADP also rebenchmarked the series to the government’s Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a nod to the same “universe” that BLS uses to drag estimates back to reality.

So yes, the ADP data is a real signal, especially on wages and job switching, but it’s private-sector only, and it doesn’t produce an unemployment rate, which means it can’t tell you who’s on the bench and why. Useful? Absolutely. Definitive? No — by design.

With no BLS numbers, trading desks will have to look beyond ADP and lean harder on proxies — for now, and maybe moving forward if the jobs data stays dark when the government starts back up. Weekly UI claims can sniff out stress at the margin faster than monthly payrolls, and they’re the first thing desks grab in a blackout. But the shutdown threatens even that release schedule. Beyond claims, the lineup lengthens: Indeed and Lightcast posting data for demand; Homebase hours for small-business labor; ISM employment indexes for “Are you hiring?” check-ins; LinkedIn’s hiring rate for white-collar churn. Each tells a story — inside its lane.

None of these are bad; most are quite good. But they’re mosaics, not the scoreboard — the coverage differs, the definitions differ, and none of them provides the labor-force math that underpins the unemployment rate.

Shutdowns have delayed key indicators before — but things feel somewhat different this time around because the ground around the indicators has shifted. The month-to-month revisions that economists file under “normal statistics” have been recast by the country’s highest officials as evidence of fraud. The annual “benchmark” that anchors survey estimates to slower, more complete tax records is now ammunition for anyone who wants to call the BLS incompetent.

Jobs report morning has always meant simultaneous release, free access, and boring procedure. The data isn’t perfect, but it is reliable, in the way a referee you rarely notice is reliable: The game works because nobody is wondering who pays to fix the outcome.

From stand-in to standard? If the official scoreboard goes dark, the temptation to pick a bright private proxy and declare it the new standard is obvious. ADP’s data shines the brightest. It has the virtues that the public series sometimes lacks — high frequency, clean microdata, a methodological refresh with academic partners, and a level of granularity on pay and job-switching that economists used to dream about.

A negative ADP reading gives the Fed something to lean on. The data is consistent with a weakening private demand narrative, especially when wage growth is softening relative to earlier months. That gives staff and policymakers justification to lean toward a more cautious tone. But with the official scoreboard dark, policymakers will treat ADP as directional, not as canon. The central bank has done this before: During the 2018–19 shutdown, the FOMC minutes flagged “more limited than usual” data availability, with staff leaning harder on private sources and business contacts to triangulate the cycle.

The Fed staff will stress-test the ADP figure heavily. They’ll compare its sector breakdowns (services, small versus large firms) against proprietary agency contacts, credit and lending flows, and their internal indicators. If ADP’s weak print comes mostly from sectors with high volatility or firms not well represented in BLS’ universe, the numbers may be treated as noise. Correlation matters, but the Fed judges causation.

The central bank has built some of its own scaffolding. The Chicago Fed Labor Market Indicators are designed to replicate the flows that underpin the unemployment rate, blending CPS data with private inputs such as ADP, UI claims, job postings, Google search trends, and Morning Consult surveys. September’s read, released Thursday, put the jobless rate at 4.34%, up from 4.09% a year ago, with a hiring rate for unemployed workers that slipped to 45.2% and a separations rate nudging higher at 2.1%. The message the data is sending is that it’s getting harder to find a job and a little easier to lose one — but not enough to signal collapse.

That nuance matters in the boardroom. ADP screams “job loss,” while the Chicago Fed’s model whispers “gradual softening.” Put together, they give policymakers something closer to a common reference point — a substitute box score, imperfect but official-adjacent.

Is ‘No jobs Friday’ the new normal? Probably not — shutdowns end, calendars reset — but the risk has moved from hypothetical to operational. The Trump administration’s withdrawal of the Antoni nomination lowers the temperature a little bit, even as Washington’s broader posture (firing a commissioner, publicly musing about suspending monthly reports) is a break with norms that insulated federal statistics for decades.

That changes how everyone plays. Markets can tolerate a blackout if they know it ends — they’ve been through data gaps before. But if the precedent is that the scoreboard might go dark whenever it’s inconvenient, there’s no longer a neutral baseline. Investors don’t just lose a print; they lose the ritual of everyone arguing from the same sheet of paper.

So in the meantime, traders will do what traders do: stitch together whatever data, claims, ISM, and company guidance they can find; mark the tape on headlines they’d usually ignore; argue about whether a claims miss matters more than an ADP surprise in a week with no referee. Traders build models out of shards; economists write notes based on proxies they’d normally treat as footnotes. A single ADP surprise that might usually earn a shrug could suddenly move billions because it’s the only box score left on the board.

The Fed is trapped in the same improvisation. Policymakers can lean harder on private trackers and regional composites such as the Chicago Fed’s labor indicators, but even the Chicago Fed is careful to call it a forecast of what the BLS would have published, not a replacement. The Fed will have to read tea leaves it would rather not rely on if the shutdown drags into the late-October FOMC meeting window.

The shutdown has stripped the data away for at least a week. The politics around the BLS threaten to strip it away for good. That’s why “No jobs Friday” lands differently this time. It’s not just a data delay; it’s a stress test of whether the U.S. can run an economy when the box score is treated as optional. Imagine baseball where the bats still crack and the pitchers still throw, but the standings dissolve into rumor and conjecture because the league office only releases stats when it feels like it. Teams can survive one rain-out. But if there’s a season without box scores, the whole game starts to feel rigged.