Business News

Sifco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported a loss of $634,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

