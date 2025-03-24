6 ways Silicon Valley is getting close with the Pentagon

OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in November 2022 spurred a race to develop advanced generative artificial intelligence models — one that has seen some companies shell out tens of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure. But that’s not the only place major spending is happening.

Since then, the U.S. government has paid companies $700 million for AI-enabled defense and security, according to an analysis by Fortune in November. Before ChatGPT came out, the Defense Department was already working on more than 685 AI projects, according to C4ISRNET.

Tech companies working with U.S. defense and intelligence agencies isn’t new — some semiconductor companies worked with the U.S. government at the start, for example. However, some tech companies shifted away from working with the U.S. government as the focus shifted more to consumers.

Now, some AI companies are getting closer to the federal government — forming partnerships to provide defense and intelligence agencies with AI in the name of national security.

Here are just a few ways AI companies are working with the U.S. government.