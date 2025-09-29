Roller coaster enthusiasts are always looking for the next level of extreme. Six Flags Over Texas could be setting a new bar starting in 2026.

The theme park has announced plans to open a new coaster called Tormenta Rampaging Run, which will break a half-dozen world records for roller coasters, including a new top speed of 87 miles per hour and a 285 foot vertical drop at a breathtaking angle of 95 degrees.

The Tormenta coaster will take riders as high as 309 feet in the air before plunging them back to each and subjecting them to a 179-foot loop, the tallest of any coaster in the world. Riders will also find themselves upside down 218 feet above the ground.

"Six Flags Over Texas has always been a leader in creating unforgettable experiences," Mark Boyer, VP and park manager for Six Flags Over Texas, said in a statement. "This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation."



The roller coaster will launch as part of the park's 65th anniversary and arguably couldn't come at a better time for Six Flags.

While Disney and Universal both saw spikes to their park attendance this summer (in part due to the opening of Universal's new Epic Universe park in Orlando), Six Flags suffered in the second quarter of 2025, falling 9% from the previous year. Shares of the company are down 54% year to date. Officials at the company blamed thunderstorms and high temperatures for the decline in attendance. Foot traffic at the parks rebounded in August, the company said.

While Tormenta could draw more people to the park, it was announced at an awkward time. Earlier this month, a rider on the Stardust Racers coaster at Epic Universe died after sustaining “multiple blunt impact injuries” on the coaster.

Universal, in an internal memo sent to employees, said the ride "functioned as intended” and team members “followed procedures” at the time of the incident. State investigators said their initial findings also determined the ride was working correctly. It remains closed to the public as Universal and the manufacturer are reviewing the ride.