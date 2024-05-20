Business News

Skechers is the first company to buy Super Bowl ad space for next year

A 30-second Super Bowl spot can cost almost $7 million

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Skechers is already making plans for next year’s Super Bowl.

The company is the first brand to secure an advertisement spot for Super Bowl LIX, next year’s “Big Game,” it said in a statement last week.

The 7 best cars, trucks, and SUVs for road trips
Nvidia, Salesforce, Hims & Hers, and more stocks to watch this week
Nikola filed for bankruptcy. Meet the other failed EV startups
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Skechers gets a sales boost while growth lags for Nike and Adidas
Nike has now sued five footwear companies for stealing a sneaker technology

That “early commitment” marks Skechers’ 12th appearance during the game, and comes nine months ahead of the scheduled game, when the footwear and apparel company typically announces its 30-second spot. A 30-second ad can cost nearly $7 million.

Michael Greenberg, chief executive of Skechers said that this year is a “pivotal year for athletic competition,” and that for Skechers, it’s an opportunity “to be seen through every moment.” As part of the effort, he said that the company is focused on innovating through its products and marketing channels.

“As the number three footwear brand in the world, we see tremendous growth possibilities in team sports with our recent entrance into basketball and soccer,” Greenberg said.

The early announcement could indeed bode well for Skechers. Just last week, the California-based company said it was getting a serious sales boost from its wholesale partners, such as Macy’s and DSW. Meanwhile, that comes at a time when its immediate competitors, including Nike and Adidas, are looking to get theirs back.

Nike, the biggest shoe company in the world by market cap, is working to bring its retail partners back into the fold after cutting ties with many of them over the past several years.

Like Skechers, Nike partners with Macy’s and DSW, as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Zalando. Most recently, Nike said it would be laying off employees at Converse in a bid to “better support future growth.” Converse, which sells footwear, apparel, and accessories, has been a subsidiary of Nike since 2003.