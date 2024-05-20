Skechers is the first company to buy Super Bowl ad space for next year

In This Story SKX M DBI NKE DKS

Skechers is already making plans for next year’s Super Bowl.

The company is the first brand to secure an advertisement spot for Super Bowl LIX, next year’s “Big Game,” it said in a statement last week.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

That “early commitment” marks Skechers’ 12th appearance during the game, and comes nine months ahead of the scheduled game, when the footwear and apparel company typically announces its 30-second spot. A 30-second ad can cost nearly $7 million.

Advertisement

Michael Greenberg, chief executive of Skechers said that this year is a “pivotal year for athletic competition,” and that for Skechers, it’s an opportunity “to be seen through every moment.” As part of the effort, he said that the company is focused on innovating through its products and marketing channels.

Advertisement

“As the number three footwear brand in the world, we see tremendous growth possibilities in team sports with our recent entrance into basketball and soccer,” Greenberg said.

Advertisement

The early announcement could indeed bode well for Skechers. Just last week, the California-based company said it was getting a serious sales boost from its wholesale partners, such as Macy’s and DSW. Meanwhile, that comes at a time when its immediate competitors, including Nike and Adidas, are looking to get theirs back.

Nike, the biggest shoe company in the world by market cap, is working to bring its retail partners back into the fold after cutting ties with many of them over the past several years.

Advertisement

Like Skechers, Nike partners with Macy’s and DSW, as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Zalando. Most recently, Nike said it would be laying off employees at Converse in a bid to “better support future growth.” Converse, which sells footwear, apparel, and accessories, has been a subsidiary of Nike since 2003.