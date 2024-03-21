Nike wants to use the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to get a leg up

Retail therapy may be real if Nike has anything to say about it. Nike’s stock popped by more than 2% during afternoon trading hours after it reported its third quarter earnings.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The athletic apparel maker ran past Wall Street’s expectations. The company generated revenue during the period $12.43 billion, or $0.98 cents per share after adjusting for costs. Analysts had predicted it would generate $12.28 billion, or $0.75 cents per share.

Advertisement

The rise in revenue was primarily driven by its North America and China markets.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike reported earnings of $1.17 billion during the period which ended Feb. 29.



Advertisement

Nike Chief Executive John Donahoe said during the company’s earnings call that “Nike is not performing at its potential,” and “it’s been clear we need to make certain adjustments.”

The company plans to address those gaps by increasing new product innovation, sharpening its brand image with sports, making bolder marketing campaigns, and working with partners, Donahoe told investors.

Advertisement

The company’s plans to scale have already begun. During the earnings call, Nike said it is planning to use sport’s biggest stage — the Olympics, which take place this summer in Paris — to “drive major advancements” as Nike leans into its customer base of athletes.

On Thursday, Nike said it had reached an agreement with German soccer federation DFB to be the main supplier of apparel and equipment for all of the country’s national teams starting in 2027.