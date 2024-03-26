Smart rings: Digital digits

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Pandora

Smart rings have been around for years. And according to some tech experts (and a lot of consumers), they might outlast the smartwatch. These sleeker, less bulky wearables collect more accurate data, often at a lower price point. And the technology has come a long way. But do we really want or need all this information about our bodies? And does having all that information at our, well, fingertips actually help us in any practical way? Read the full transcript here.



Gabriela Riccardi is news editor at Quartz and the host of Season 7 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She’s obsessed with zinemaking, depression glass, and Carole King karaoke.

Florence Ion is a consumer tech reporter at Gizmodo and the host of the Material podcast on the RelayFM network (relay.fm/material). She’s obsessed with teen dramas, Tamagotchi, and never apologizing for being a green bubble.

Show notes

Here Is When We Can Expect Samsung’s Mysterious Galaxy Ring — Florence Ion, Gizmodo, Feb. 5, 2024

Here Are the Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2024 — Jorge Jimenez, Florence Ion, Kyle Barr, and Dua Rashid, Gizmodo, Jan. 12, 2024

K-tel “Mood Ring” commercial - YouTube

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Ready Freddie Media, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video David Weinstein. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York and at Jason’s home studio in North Carolina.