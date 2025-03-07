Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) reports earnings

In This Story SW -2.63%

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW-2.63% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports net sales of $21,109 million, an increase from $12,093 million in the previous year, primarily due to the acquisition of WestRock.

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased to $319 million from $825 million, impacted by increased transaction and integration-related expenses, interest expenses, and amortization of inventory fair value step-up.

Operating cash flow decreased to $1,483 million from $1,559 million, influenced by changes in operating assets and liabilities.

The company completed the acquisition of WestRock on July 5, 2024, with a total consideration of $13,461 million, including cash and stock components.

The integration of WestRock resulted in significant changes to the company's segment reporting, now organized into North America, Europe, MEA and APAC, and LATAM segments.

The North America segment reported net sales of $10,092 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,610 million, reflecting the impact of the WestRock acquisition.

Europe, MEA and APAC segment net sales increased to $9,577 million, while Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $1,529 million due to lower selling prices.

LATAM segment net sales rose to $1,711 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $378 million, also benefiting from the acquisition.

The company issued $2,750 million in senior unsecured notes to finance the acquisition and related expenses.

Smurfit WestRock's total debt stood at $13,658 million, with $1,053 million classified as current.

The company maintained a cash balance of $855 million and had $5,934 million of available liquidity as of December 31, 2024.

Capital expenditures for the year were $1,466 million, with significant investments in North America and Europe, MEA and APAC segments.

The company continues to focus on integrating WestRock and achieving targeted synergies while maintaining its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Smurfit WestRock plc annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.