Airlines

Bankrupt Spirit Airlines is now worth less than its executives made in 2023

Shareholders' holdings are worth just a collective $12.6 million

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy in November, has given investors a peek into its ongoing reorganization. As part of that process, it filed a financial update with the Securities and Exchange Commission that shows its equity is worth less than the compensation paid to its executives in 2023.

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Nvidia's bad day, Microsoft's AI plans, Amazon's TikTok play, and Intel's future: Tech news roundup
Trump tariffs hammer stocks, recession fears rise, Tesla after Elon Musk's DOGE days: Markets news roundup
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Given that shareholders usually lose the complete value of their holdings while waiting for a bankrupt company’s debtors to get repaid, it’s not surprising that the company said its current equity is worth just $12.6 million. (In Spirit’s last quarterly earnings report before bankruptcy, that figure was $504 million.)

Advertisement

Related Content

Spirit Airlines stock plunges 28% because the end might be near
Spirit Airlines earnings show that it is running out of runway

Related Content

Spirit Airlines stock plunges 28% because the end might be near
Spirit Airlines earnings show that it is running out of runway

Still, as a sign of how far things have fallen for Spirit — the company’s shares were delisted by the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the bankruptcy filing and now trade among the pink-sheet penny stocks — its equity is now worth less than the $18.3 million in compensation laid out for executives in its most recent annual proxy statement:

  • CEO Ted Christie received $6.6 million in salary and bonuses
  • Then-CFO Scott Haralson received $3.6 million
  • COO John Bendoraitis received $3.1 million
  • CCO Matthew Klein received $2.9 million
  • CIO Rocky Wiggins received $2.1 million

This equity comparison doesn’t account for the $5.4 million in retention bonuses approved just days before the November bankruptcy filing, including $3.8 million for Christie and $175,000 for new CFO Frederick Cromer, provided they stay with the company in good standing for one year.

Advertisement

The report, which will be the first in a series of monthly fiscal updates, also shows that between the Nov. 18 Chapter 11 filing and Nov. 30, the airline had $351 million in revenue but suffered a $316 million loss, largely due to $290 million in costs attributed to “other expenses.”