Stagwell Inc. (STGW) reports earnings

Stagwell Inc. has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $2.84 billion, an increase from $2.53 billion in the previous year. The increase was driven primarily by growth in the Integrated Agencies Network and Communications Network segments.

Operating income for the year was $133.1 million, up from $90.5 million in 2023. The increase was attributed to higher revenue and a decrease in impairment and other losses.

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders was $2.3 million, compared to $0.1 million in the prior year. The improvement was due to increased operating income and lower income tax expense.

The company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $410.8 million, a 14.1% increase from $360.1 million in 2023. This growth was primarily due to increased revenue and operating income.

Stagwell's total debt as of December 31, 2024, was $1.35 billion, compared to $1.15 billion at the end of 2023. The increase was due to higher borrowings under the revolving credit facility.

The filing details several acquisitions completed during the year, including Unicepta, Consulum, and Team Epiphany, which contributed to the company's revenue growth.

Stagwell's report highlights its strategy to expand digital capabilities and increase its global footprint through acquisitions and investments in new technologies.

The company identified risks related to economic conditions, client demand, competition, and data privacy, which could impact future performance.

Stagwell's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, were $131.3 million, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $142.9 million for the year.

The filing also notes the company's focus on maintaining a highly variable cost structure and efficient capital allocation to support future growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Stagwell Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.