Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the Facebook 'Poke' is back, and people not popping the question is bad news for a diamond retailer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Paul Briden (Shutterstock), Alena TS (Shutterstock), ZikG (Shutterstock), Image: Courtesy of Lumafield, NASA/Twemoji Project/Gizmodo, Bloomberg (Getty Images), Shidlovski (Shutterstock), Illustration: Jurik Peter (Shutterstock), Screenshot: The Prince and Princess of Wales / X, TikTok / @anna_200.1
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Filming your front porch without a warrant is now fair game for the feds

Filming your front porch without a warrant is now fair game for the feds

Front of a house shot through a security camera.
Front of a house shot through a security camera.
Photo: Paul Briden (Shutterstock)

Law enforcement in Kansas recorded the front of a man’s home for 68 days straight, 15 hours a day, and obtained evidence to prove him guilty on 16 charges. The officers did not have a search warrant, using a camera on a pole positioned across the street to capture Bruce Hay’s home. A federal court ruled that it was fine for law enforcement to do so, in what’s potentially a major reduction in privacy law.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Someone actually gave Stanley cups a CT scan to find out where the lead is located

Someone actually gave Stanley cups a CT scan to find out where the lead is located

A CT scan of Stanley's Quencher tumblr.
The red dot in the CT scan represents the lead pellet used to seal the vacuum insulation layer in Stanley’s popular Quencher model.
Image: Courtesy of Lumafield

A CT scan of Stanley’s viral Quencher cup has confirmed what the company has been saying all along: There’s only lead at the bottom of the cup. The lead is covered by a stainless steel cover, which Stanley says makes it “inaccessible to customers.” In the end, though, lead exposure might come down to a matter of luck.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

A physicist wants to change your perspective about our place in the universe

A physicist wants to change your perspective about our place in the universe

An artist's concept of a particle collision.
An artist’s concept of a particle collision.
Illustration: Jurik Peter (Shutterstock)

Pondering the scale of the cosmos can feel as if you’re peering over the edge of the brink. It can be daunting enough to make you want to flee to the comforts of working, commuting, and other quotidian endeavors. But in Waves in an Impossible Sea: How Everyday Life Emerges From the Cosmic Ocean, theoretical physicist and science communicator Matt Strassler doesn’t flinch in the face of the universe.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

The total solar eclipse is actually really stressful

The total solar eclipse is actually really stressful

Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: NASA/Twemoji Project/Gizmodo

I’m suffering from an acute case of solar eclipse anxiety; maybe you can relate. The promise of this historic celestial spectacle, an event I’ve been looking forward to for years, has begun to fill me with dread. Let me explain.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Kate Middleton has been out of sight and the internet has some crazy theories

Kate Middleton has been out of sight and the internet has some crazy theories

Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Screenshot: The Prince and Princess of Wales / X

The Kate Middleton saga has been a boon for tabloids and cat nip for internet conspiracy theorists. Since Middleton had abdominal surgery in January and then failed to show up at a number of annual and/or scheduled events, the internet has been flooded with theories about what might have happened to her. Then came the doctored photos, making things even worse. Despite myriad claims from the royal palace that Kate is alive and well, public speculation persists.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The Facebook ‘Poke’ is back

The Facebook ‘Poke’ is back

Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Alena TS (Shutterstock)

What does it mean to “poke” someone on Facebook? Is it flirty, friendly, or even annoying? The answer is all of the above, and somehow, none at all. The ambiguous feature was largely invisible for many years, but now Facebook is reporting a 13x spike in poking in the last month.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The stock of the world’s largest diamond jeweler is tanking because people aren’t getting engaged

The stock of the world’s largest diamond jeweler is tanking because people aren’t getting engaged

Signet is the parent company of Zales Jewelers. It owns and operates approximately 2,700 locations globally under other brand names.
Signet is the parent company of Zales Jewelers. It owns and operates approximately 2,700 locations globally under other brand names.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Couples may be in love, but they’re holding off on getting engaged. Diamond retailer Signet Jewelers’ stock fell by more than 11%, putting it on track to reach its lowest level since September 2022. That’s after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, when it warned of a grim outlook for its 2025 fiscal year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Costco is starting to kick non-members out of the food court

Costco is starting to kick non-members out of the food court

Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: ZikG (Shutterstock)

The phrase “members only” is not taken lightly at Costco. In recent years, the wholesaler has made multiple efforts to ice out freeloaders who try to mooch off friends’ memberships. Now, Costco is turning its sights on keeping non-members out of its beloved food courts, allowing only those who pay an annual membership fee to enjoy the classic $1.50 hot dog combo.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Almost half the world is living with some neurological illness

Almost half the world is living with some neurological illness

Image for article titled Lead in Stanley cups, solar eclipse stress, and Costco says get out: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Shidlovski (Shutterstock)

Our brains are in rougher shape than we might think. New research from the World Health Organization and others estimates that nearly half of people globally are living with neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, or epilepsy, just to name a few. Collectively, these neurological problems are now thought to be the single largest leading cause of disability and illness worldwide.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

A Shein customer was sent human blood and a can of beans with her order — and went right to TikTok

A Shein customer was sent human blood and a can of beans with her order — and went right to TikTok

A screenshot of the vial of blood and can of beans found by a Shein customer.
A screenshot of the glass vial of blood and the can of Goya beans found by the Shein customer.
Screenshot: TikTok / @anna_200.1

A customer is using TikTok to force Shein and FedEx to explain how they allowed a glass vial of human blood and a can of Goya beans to be inserted into her online order.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12