Those viral Stanley cups are now the target of lawsuits because they have 'some lead'

As with most things that go viral, the high can’t last forever. And now the maker of the internet’s favorite water bottle is facing backlash from customers for not disclosing that its products contain lead.

Stanley’s parent company, Pacific Market International (PMI), is facing multiple class action lawsuits from customers. In one suit filed against Stanley in U.S. District Court in Washington state, the company is being accused of a “negligent and/or intentional practice of misrepresenting and failing to fully disclose the presence of lead” in its “popular Stanley cups” sold throughout the country.

Customers allege that the company failed to “warn purchasers of the potential presence of lead,” which the lawsuit says took away their “right to make an informed decision of whether to purchase” the cups. The customers in the Washington lawsuit are seeking injunctive and monetary damages.

Stanley confirmed on its website that during its manufacturing process, the material used to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of its products “includes some lead.” But Stanley said that once the area is sealed, it’s “covered with a durable stainless steal layer, making it inaccessible to consumers.”

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” Stanley said, adding that if the seal is exposed, it is eligible for the company’s lifetime warranty.

“Stanley tests for and validates compliance on all products through FDA accredited third-party labs that verify our products follow strict guidelines, including but not limited to BPA/BPS, PFOS, and phthalate regulatory requirements,” a Stanley spokesperson said in a statement shared with Quartz. “Stanley firmly stands behind its products and will vigorously defend itself against meritless claims.”

Customers began raising concerns over lead in their Stanley cups after TikTok and Facebook users posted videos and images claiming at-home lead tests on their cups revealed the presence of lead, USA Today reports. There are no known reports of customers experiencing health issues from the cups.



Stanley is also facing a class action lawsuit in Nevada, where USA Today reports that plaintiffs accuse the company of “engaging in a campaign of deceiving customers.” In another class action lawsuit against the company in California, USA Today reports, the plaintiffs allege Stanley has concealed “the known risks and failed to warn of known or scientifically knowable dangers and risks associated with ingesting lead.”