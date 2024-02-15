Big U.S. food and drink brands are getting hit by the Israel-Hamas war

Some of the biggest names in the fast food industry, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King, have said their fourth-quarter sales were impacted by Israel’s war in Gaza.



But executives of these companies kept things as vague as possible in their recent calls with investors, and some went so far as to avoid the word “war” altogether.

A few company chiefs walked an even finer line — sharing their condolences with victims of the violence without saying who exactly they think is the victim. After Hamas killed 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7, Israel’s military has killed at least 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza. But the U.S. public has vehemently disagreed about who’s side to take, with many consumers boycotting companies they believe to be pro-Israel or pro-Palestine.

Here’s a look at what some of the nation’s largest brands are saying.