Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item

Starbucks (SBUX) is tweaking its dress code in an effort to showcase its “iconic green apron,” the company announced Tuesday.

Starting May 12, baristas across the company’s North American stores will be required to wear a solid black shirt under their aprons to “focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers,” the company said in a press release. Employees will be required to wear khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

Previously, baristas had been able to wear shirts of any color under their aprons, along with bottoms, hats, footwear, and outerwear that were black, gray, navy, brown, khaki, or white.

Starbucks is also making a line of company-branded T-shirts, which its baristas will receive two of for free.

The company said, “By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers.”

This news is part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol’s plans to get “back to Starbucks,” which he said was his goal in his first letter to the company. Since his tenure began in September, Starbucks has returned to hand-writing names on cups, rolled out comfier chairs to encourage customers to remain in stores longer, and cut back on custom menu items.

These changes come at a crucial moment: Starbuck’s 2025 first-quarter earnings report showed that its comparable U.S.-store sales declined by 4% year over year.

But not everyone thinks the wardrobe change is a good thing for the company. Workers United, a union that represents some Starbucks workers, said in a statement that the company should instead focus on meeting at the bargaining table.

Jasmine Leli, a barista and union bargaining delegate, said that instead of addressing issues baristas have raised for years, Starbucks is focusing on “spending time and money to force baristas into a specific cultural vision that is counter to building an authentic, inclusive ‘third place’ where workers and customers can feel like they belong.”

“Starbucks’ top priority should be finalizing fair contracts with union baristas so we have the staffing, guaranteed hours, and support we need to do our jobs,” Leli said, adding that Workers United has demanded that no dress code change be implemented at union-represented stores until bargaining concludes.

“It’s time for Brian Niccol to get involved in the bargaining process and hear from us directly on what Starbucks partners actually need to succeed,” she said.