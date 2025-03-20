Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
10 states where car loan debt is falling the most

Personal Finance

10 states where car loan debt is falling the most

Falling debt could be a sign of people scaling back their purchases due to the rising price of cars, one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

America is one of the most car-dependent countries in the world, leaving its residents with a collective $1.7 trillion in auto debt. That means the average household in the fourth quarter of 2024 had almost $13,800 in auto loan debt, which is just shy of the record.

WalletHub looked at the average change in auto loan debt, the average auto loan balance, and the average monthly payments in all 50 states to find the states where auto debt is decreasing the most.

“From Q3 2024 to Q4 2024, residents of most states either had a less than 1% decrease in their average auto loan balance, or actually had that average increase,” said WalletHub editor Joe Kiernan. “A few states had more dramatic decreases, reaching over 3.5%, indicating that residents in some states may be scaling back due to the impact of rising car prices or realizing that their loan burdens are unsustainable.”

Continue reading to see which states are tackling their auto debt head on.

10th biggest decrease: New Jersey

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Kena Betancur / Stringer (Getty Images)
9th biggest decrease: Louisiana

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Michael DeMocker / Stringer (Getty Images)
8th biggest decrease: Nevada

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)
7th biggest decrease: Arizona

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
6th biggest decrease: Texas

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff
5th biggest decrease: Florida

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
4th biggest decrease: California

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd biggest decrease: Montana

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd biggest decrease: Alaska

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Biggest decrease: Wyoming

Image for article titled 10 states where car loan debt is falling the most
Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)
