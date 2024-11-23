Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media's crypto play: Markets news roundup

Mortgage rates are back up to almost 7% in a reversal of some of the declines in recent months, pointing to growing concerns about future inflation.
The 30-year-fixed rate jumped to 6.90% last week, up from 6.86% a week earlier and its highest level since July, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released Wednesday. Despite the increase, overall mortgage loan application volume ticked up by 1.7% on a weekly basis.
As 2024 comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has posted considerable returns on a red-hot rally led by major technology stocks that have benefited from artificial intelligence. But Goldman Sachs (GS) is warning of two major risks that could put a damper on the stock market party in 2025.
Cryptocurrency investment has become an increasingly popular avenue for generating income and building long-term financial security. However, earning through cryptocurrencies doesn’t always require active buying and selling. In fact, there are several indirect methods to earn cryptocurrencies that involve minimal ongoing effort. These strategies allow individuals to generate passive income—earnings that require little to no continuous labor, energy, or time for maintenance.
President-elect Donald Trump’s social media company is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire the cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday late afternoon. The publication cited two individuals familiar with the matter.
Bitcoin passed $94,000 for the first time following reports that President-elect Donald Trump’s media company could be close to buying a cryptocurrency trading platform. Additionally, earlier this week, several Bitcoin ETFs began trading on the Nasdaq, offering investors a new way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency.
7 / 10
After Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook, another financial giant has joined the optimistic chorus for the S&P 500 in 2025. What’s more, it expects the growth of the S&P 500 to occur without relying on the outperformance of the Magnificent Seven, marking a notable shift in market dynamics.
Andrew Krei, co-chief investment officer of Crescent Grove Advisors, breaks down Nvidia earnings expectations
9 / 10
Target’s (TGT) price cuts and early holiday promotions aren’t delivering the expected results. Target stock plummeted by more than 21% on Wednesday morning after it reported disappointing third-quarter earnings. Despite slashing prices on thousands of items and seeing a slight uptick in customer traffic, inflation-weary shoppers are holding back on purchases.