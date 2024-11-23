Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media's crypto play: Markets news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Money & Markets

Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media's crypto play: Markets news roundup

Plus, mortgage rates rise, and how to earn crypto cash without actually buying or selling it

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Xinhua News Agency (Getty Images), Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images), lerbank (Getty Images), Westend61 (Getty Images), Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images), jetcityimage (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Mortgage rates are suddenly going up again. Why?

Mortgage rates are suddenly going up again. Why?

Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

Mortgage rates are back up to almost 7% in a reversal of some of the declines in recent months, pointing to growing concerns about future inflation.

Advertisement

The 30-year-fixed rate jumped to 6.90% last week, up from 6.86% a week earlier and its highest level since July, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released Wednesday. Despite the increase, overall mortgage loan application volume ticked up by 1.7% on a weekly basis.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

The 2 biggest stock market risks in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

The 2 biggest stock market risks in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 8.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 8.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As 2024 comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has posted considerable returns on a red-hot rally led by major technology stocks that have benefited from artificial intelligence. But Goldman Sachs (GS) is warning of two major risks that could put a damper on the stock market party in 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

You can earn crypto without actually buying or selling it. Here’s how

You can earn crypto without actually buying or selling it. Here’s how

Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency investment has become an increasingly popular avenue for generating income and building long-term financial security. However, earning through cryptocurrencies doesn’t always require active buying and selling. In fact, there are several indirect methods to earn cryptocurrencies that involve minimal ongoing effort. These strategies allow individuals to generate passive income—earnings that require little to no continuous labor, energy, or time for maintenance.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Trump Media is close to buying a cryptocurrency trading platform

Trump Media is close to buying a cryptocurrency trading platform

Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump’s social media company is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire the cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt, according to a report by the Financial Times on Monday late afternoon. The publication cited two individuals familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Bitcoin breaks through $94,000 for the first time — and it’s getting less volatile

Bitcoin breaks through $94,000 for the first time — and it’s getting less volatile

Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Illustration: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Bitcoin passed $94,000 for the first time following reports that President-elect Donald Trump’s media company could be close to buying a cryptocurrency trading platform. Additionally, earlier this week, several Bitcoin ETFs began trading on the Nasdaq, offering investors a new way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

The S&P 500 is about to have a big 2025, Goldman Sachs says — even without the ‘Magnificent 7'

The S&P 500 is about to have a big 2025, Goldman Sachs says — even without the ‘Magnificent 7'

Image for article titled Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media&#39;s crypto play: Markets news roundup
Photo: Xinhua News Agency (Getty Images)

After Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook, another financial giant has joined the optimistic chorus for the S&P 500 in 2025. What’s more, it expects the growth of the S&P 500 to occur without relying on the outperformance of the Magnificent Seven, marking a notable shift in market dynamics.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

The stock market risks of Nvidia’s success, according to a strategist

The stock market risks of Nvidia’s success, according to a strategist

The stock market risks of Nvidia's success, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Andrew Krei, co-chief investment officer of Crescent Grove Advisors, breaks down Nvidia earnings expectations

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Target just had its biggest earnings miss in years — and the stock plummets 21% to a 1-year-low

Target just had its biggest earnings miss in years — and the stock plummets 21% to a 1-year-low

Target.
Target.
Image: jetcityimage (Getty Images)

Target’s (TGT) price cuts and early holiday promotions aren’t delivering the expected results. Target stock plummeted by more than 21% on Wednesday morning after it reported disappointing third-quarter earnings. Despite slashing prices on thousands of items and seeing a slight uptick in customer traffic, inflation-weary shoppers are holding back on purchases. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10