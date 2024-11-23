Stock market risks, Bitcoin breaks through, and Trump Media's crypto play: Markets news roundup

Mortgage rates are back up to almost 7% in a reversal of some of the declines in recent months, pointing to growing concerns about future inflation.



The 30-year-fixed rate jumped to 6.90% last week, up from 6.86% a week earlier and its highest level since July, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released Wednesday. Despite the increase, overall mortgage loan application volume ticked up by 1.7% on a weekly basis.

