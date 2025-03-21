Markets

Nvidia, Micron, Nike, Nio, Carnival, FedEx: Stocks to watch today

Futures point to a lower open after some earnings disappointed investors

Stocks fell in premarket trading today as the shares of Nike (NKE-1.43%) and FedEx (FDX-0.78%) declined after the companies’ earnings disappointed investors. Futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed to a lower open as of about 7:45 a.m. EDT. The benchmarks declined yesterday.

The shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers will be in focus again today after Nio’s (NIO-8.80%) net loss unexpectedly widened. Yesterday, Geely Auto’s (GELYF+2.17%) American depositary receipts gained 3% in U.S. trading after its earnings beat projections, but shares of its Zeekr EV unit declined 6.9% despite outpacing fourth-quarter expectations. Tesla (TSLA-0.78%) edged up about 0.5% in premarket trading today.

Here are some stocks to watch today:

Carnival

Carnival’s (CCL+0.74%) stock edged down about 0.9% ahead of the cruise operators earnings, scheduled at 9 a.m. EDT today.

FedEx

FedEx stock dropped 7.3% in premarket trading after it cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts due to economic softening and uncertainty in the U.S., as well as severe weather.

Micron

Micron’s (MU+0.82%) shares fell 3.1% premarket, reversing postmarket gains. The memory-chip maker’s earnings, released after the close yesterday, exceeded expectations for fiscal second-quarter revenue and profit on AI-related demand. The company also boosted its forecasts for the current period.

Nike

Nike’s stock tumbled 6.4% before the open after the shoemaker reported a tough quarter as it sought to pivot back toward its athletic origins while navigating increased tariffs on China-made goods and a softening U.S. consumer market.

Nio

Nio’s ADRs fell 4% in premarket trading after the Chinese EV-maker’s net loss unexpectedly widened. The shares plunged 8.9% yesterday ahead of the results, and fell 8.8% in Hong Kong on Friday. The shares of Xpeng (XPEV-7.63%), Li Auto (LI-2.78%) and Zeekr also declined in premarket trading.

Nvidia

Nvidia’s (NVDA+0.80%) shares slid 0.8% in premarket trading as its AI conference wraps up today. CEO Jensen Huang said the chipmaker is partnering with quantum computing firms including Quantinuum and QuEra Computing to build a Boston-based research center that will integrate quantum computing with AI supercomputers.