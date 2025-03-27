GM, Nvidia, Walgreens, Jefferies, Lululemon: Stocks to watch today

Stocks may fall on Thursday after President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imported autos Wednesday evening and equities mostly declined in Europe. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell, and those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

General Motors (GM-6.81% ) stock fell almost 7% premarket, Stellantis (STLA-2.51% ) shares declined 2% and Ford (F-0.19% ) edged lower by 0.4%. Volkswagen’s (VWAGY-1.37% ) European-traded stock declined 2.3%, and Nissan Motor (NSANY-2.65% ), Toyota (TM0.00% ) and Honda (HMC0.00% ) all fell about 2% in Japanese trading. JPMorgan (JPM-0.60% ) downgraded its price targets for GM, Ford and Ferrari (RACE-1.77% ) .

Advertisement

Investors have been watching economic indicators for further signs that U.S. growth may be softening, as shown by manufacturing PMI and consumer confidence numbers earlier this week.

Advertisement

On Thursday, initial jobless claims fell to 224,000 for the seven days through March 22 from an upwardly revised 225,000 in the prior week. The consensus analyst forecast had been for 225,000. Continuing claims eased down to 1.86 million in the week ended March 15 from a downwardly revised 1.88 million.

Advertisement

February pending home sales numbers are due at 10 a.m.

Some stocks that may be active:



Concentrix

Concentrix (CNXC0.00% ) stock gained 6.5% in pre-opening trading after the outsourcing company’s quarterly earnings per share of $2.79 exceeded expectations by about 8.1%.

Advertisement

Jefferies

Jefferies (JEF0.00% ) stock fell more than 5% premarket after the investment bank’s quarterly earnings missed expectations, with revenue 14.5% below the StreetAccount consensus forecast and earnings per share 39% lower.



Advertisement

Lululemon

Lululemon (LULU0.00% ) is scheduled to post fiscal fourth-quarter results post-market on Thursday, with earnings per share expected to rise to $5.85 from $5.28 a year earlier on projected total sales of $3.58 billion, according to the StreetAccount consensus. Same-store sales growth may have been 5.4% year over year.l

Advertisement

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA-2.11% ) stock slid 1.6% in pre-opening trading today after dropping 5.7% yesterday. Beijing has asked firms in China to use energy-efficient chips in new data centers and those that are being expanded, the Financial Times reported on March 25, citing documents it viewed.

Advertisement

Walgreens

Walgreens (WBA0.00% )’ stock was little changed premarket pending release of the company’s quarterly earnings, due later today.