Markets

The Fed wants more progress on inflation before cutting interest rates — and stocks are stuck in place

New Fed meeting minutes showed that officials aren't in a rush to ease, provided the economy remains near full employment

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Fed wants more progress on inflation before cutting interest rates — and stocks are stuck in place
Photo: Rudy Sulgan (Getty Images)
In This Story
INTC-5.13%CE-23.13%SMCI+17.26%

U.S. stocks were little changed after minutes from the January meeting of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee indicated that the central bank’s officials aren’t in a hurry to further cut borrowing costs.

Suggested Reading

Extreme trade and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
Trump's tariff threats are hitting these car, chip, and pharma stocks
Big Pharma and drug middlemen donated record money to get Trump on their side
Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Extreme trade and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
Trump's tariff threats are hitting these car, chip, and pharma stocks
Big Pharma and drug middlemen donated record money to get Trump on their side
Extreme tariffs and immigration policies could slow growth and fuel stagflation, strategist warns
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Participants indicated that, provided the economy remained near maximum employment, they would want to see further progress on inflation before making additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate,” according to the minutes.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia asked Supermicro and Dell how its advanced AI chips ended up in China
The Nasdaq hits a new record as Tesla and Intel push tech stocks higher

Related Content

Nvidia asked Supermicro and Dell how its advanced AI chips ended up in China
The Nasdaq hits a new record as Tesla and Intel push tech stocks higher

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained flat after the minutes were released at 2 p.m. EST. President Donald Trump’s threat of new 25% tariffs on autos, drugs, and semiconductors also kept a lid on equities on increased concerns about a potential trade war.

Intel (INTC-5.13%) shares tumbled, giving up some recent gains driven by reports of possible deals. Specialty chemicals maker Celanese (CE-23.13%) plummeted after it warned that its business slowdown would continue into the current quarter, Investopedia reported. Super Micro (SMCI+17.26%) extended its rally into a fifth day.