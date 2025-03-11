Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, Southwest, Delta: Stocks to watch Tuesday

Futures linked to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Index were up about 0.1% as of 9 a.m. after yesterday’s bloodbath.

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Tesla (TSLA-15.43% ) is up about 0.4% in premarket trade after yesterday’s 15% plunge, as President Donald Trump said he’d buy one of the company’s cars to help out Elon Musk. Nvidia (NVDA-5.07% ) and the other Magnificent 7 tech shares modestly higher, except Apple (AAPL-4.85% ) .

U.S. job openings numbers are due at 10 a.m. New York time today, with consensus for 7.6 million, the same as in December. Trump is scheduled to meet his Business Roundtable today, Bloomberg reported.

These stocks may be active today:

Bank of America

Bank of America (BAC-3.79% ) has eliminated some investment banking roles, Reuters reported.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (DAL-5.54% ) shares fell 6.3% premarket after cutting its first-quarter profit and sales forecasts on weaker domestic travel demand. It retained its full-year outlook. United Airlines (UAL-6.35% ) , Expedia (EXPE-4.19% ) , Hilton (HLT-3.33% ) and Airbnb (ABNB-1.67% ) shares also declined.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting goods fell 4.3% premarket after a disappointing earnings projection outweighed better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, Barron’s reported.

Oracle

Oracle (ORCL-4.11% ) dropped 4.1% premarket after its fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations. Company leaders instead focused on what CTO Larry Ellison called “hypergrowth” in its cloud and AI projects, saying they expect double-digit growth to continue.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (LUV-3.49% ) stock jumped more than 9% in premarket trading after the carrier said it’ll abandon its free-bags policy for most passengers, which analysts said will boost revenue but may harm customer loyalty.

Viking Holdings

Viking Holdings fell about 1% premarket after reporting earnings. The company said it sees no sign of travel demand abating, with record-breaking bookings for its luxury river cruises, Bloomberg reported.