Markets

Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, Southwest, Delta: Stocks to watch Tuesday

Futures point to modest market rebound in U.S. equities after Monday's broad-based selloff

By
Josh Fellman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, Southwest, Delta: Stocks to watch Tuesday
Photo: Christian Marquardt (Getty Images)
In This Story
TSLA-15.43%NVDA-5.07%ORCL-4.11%LUV-3.49%DAL-5.54%

Futures linked to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Index were up about 0.1% as of 9 a.m. after yesterday’s bloodbath.

Suggested Reading

Delta 'saw companies start to pull back.' Now airline stocks are falling
Southwest Airlines is getting rid of free checked bags
Jamie Dimon on the people who 'complain' about return-to-office
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Delta 'saw companies start to pull back.' Now airline stocks are falling
Southwest Airlines is getting rid of free checked bags
Jamie Dimon on the people who 'complain' about return-to-office
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Tesla (TSLA-15.43%) is up about 0.4% in premarket trade after yesterday’s 15% plunge, as President Donald Trump said he’d buy one of the company’s cars to help out Elon Musk. Nvidia (NVDA-5.07%) and the other Magnificent 7 tech shares modestly higher, except Apple (AAPL-4.85%).

Advertisement

Related Content

The Nasdaq rises 270 points as the presidential race gets a reset and Nvidia bets on China
Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

Related Content

The Nasdaq rises 270 points as the presidential race gets a reset and Nvidia bets on China
Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

U.S. job openings numbers are due at 10 a.m. New York time today, with consensus for 7.6 million, the same as in December. Trump is scheduled to meet his Business Roundtable today, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

These stocks may be active today:

Bank of America

Bank of America (BAC-3.79%) has eliminated some investment banking roles, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines (DAL-5.54%) shares fell 6.3% premarket after cutting its first-quarter profit and sales forecasts on weaker domestic travel demand. It retained its full-year outlook. United Airlines (UAL-6.35%), Expedia (EXPE-4.19%), Hilton (HLT-3.33%) and Airbnb (ABNB-1.67%) shares also declined.

Advertisement

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting goods fell 4.3% premarket after a disappointing earnings projection outweighed better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results, Barron’s reported.

Advertisement

Oracle

Oracle (ORCL-4.11%) dropped 4.1% premarket after its fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations. Company leaders instead focused on what CTO Larry Ellison called “hypergrowth” in its cloud and AI projects, saying they expect double-digit growth to continue.

Advertisement

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines (LUV-3.49%) stock jumped more than 9% in premarket trading after the carrier said it’ll abandon its free-bags policy for most passengers, which analysts said will boost revenue but may harm customer loyalty.

Advertisement

Viking Holdings

Viking Holdings fell about 1% premarket after reporting earnings. The company said it sees no sign of travel demand abating, with record-breaking bookings for its luxury river cruises, Bloomberg reported.