Streaming music: Tracking success

The way we buy, or really lease, music from streaming services like Spotify has upended an entire industry.

It’s late December 2023. The presents are wrapped, the cookies have been set out, and Brenda Lee’s 65-year-old song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has overtaken Mariah Carey’s holiday juggernaut “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on the Billboard Hot 100. Streaming created this bizarre holiday miracle, just like streaming has changed everything about how the entire music industry defines success. (Presented by Deloitte).

Thomas Germain is a technology reporter at Gizmodo and one of the hosts of the Quartz Obsession podcast. He’s obsessed with guitar pedals, finding new restaurants, and his TikTok account.

BYD stock jumps, Goldman on Trump tariffs, and toilet paper troubles: Markets news roundup
Target slashes bonuses, Walmart holds the eggs, and cheaper Wegovy: Business news roundup
The 10 quietest cars, trucks, and SUVs you can buy right now, according to Car and Driver
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
George Harrison's guitar, Elton John's piano, Nirvana's recording contract: This week's auction block roundup

5 states with the most Christmas spirit in America — and 5 with the least
George Harrison’s guitar, Elton John’s piano, Nirvana’s recording contract: This week’s auction block roundup

Billboard

Brenda Lee Charts on X (formerly Twitter)

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” official video

This episode of the Quartz Obsession was produced by Freddie Beckley, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video Garth Bardsley. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.

