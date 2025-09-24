What streaming services used to cost — and what they cost now

Everything's getting more expensive — and your streaming services aren't immune.

Disney+ made headlines this week after announcing its latest price hike. Starting in late October, the streaming service will cost $12 a month with ads, up $2, and $19 a month without ads, a $3 increase. But it isn't the only streaming service that's more than doubled its prices since launching.

Below, we've compiled a list of what streaming services used to cost and what they cost now.