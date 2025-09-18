Someone wake up Statler and Waldorf! The Muppet Show is lighting the lights once again. Disney+ will host a one-off show in 2026 to mark the 50th anniversary of the variety show that's meant to serve as a test run for bringing the show back on an ongoing basis.

Seth Rogan will lead the team executive producing the special, with Sabrina Carpenter set to serve as the special guest star (and as co-executive producer). The show will see the Muppets return to their theater to put on the type of show that first debuted in 1976.

Disney has been increasingly bullish on the Muppets in recent years. The company aired a limited series focused on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the house band on The Muppet Show, in 2023 called The Muppets Mayhem. And at the end of this year, it will close the popular Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney Hollywood Studios to re-theme it, swapping out Aerosmith for a Muppets-themed coaster (which will retain the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster name).

And while the company did close the MuppetVision 3D ride in its parks — to make way for a Monsters Inc.-themed land, it has said a film of that show will be preserved and may show up on Disney+ or as a virtual reality experience in the future.

While the show is celebrating its golden anniversary, the Muppets themselves are much older than 50. The squad debuted in 1955 and icons like Kermit the Frog initially appeared in commercials and on the local Washington, D.C. television show Sam and Friends. They would go on to become an integral part of Sesame Street in 1969 and became even more famous with the launch of The Muppet Show.

Several feature films followed and Disney acquired The Muppets in 2004, 14 years after the death of Muppet creator Jim Henson.