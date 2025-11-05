The top 10 resorts in America by rating and attendance data
Discover 10 of the best U.S. luxury resorts, from the hills of California to the coast of South Carolina
Everyone loves a getaway, but not everyone wants the hassle of flying abroad. Many travelers are looking closer to home for their next escape, as evidenced by the dip in international air travel demand in 2025.
Fortunately, you can find luxurious accommodations right here in the United States — no passport required. There's something for everyone, whether you're a foodie who wants to stay in a ski resort with a Michelin-starred restaurant or you're looking for a different kind of pampering experience.
This guide highlights some of the best resorts in the country based on reader votes from Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 and the expert opinions of U.S. News Best Resorts 2025.
Our list includes a range of vacation experiences, from beach resorts and spas to historic properties and mountain retreats. We considered amenities, services, guest satisfaction, and the popularity of each resort.
Primland Luxury Resort — Meadows of Dan, Virginia
Mitchell Kmetz via Unsplash
Primland Luxury Resort sits on 12,000 acres of private land in the Blue Ridge Mountains, offering accommodations that range from lodge rooms to tree houses with views of the Dan River Gorge. Guests can indulge in spa treatments, gaze at the stars in the resort's observatory, or relax in the gardens. Reviews often mention the attentive staff and peaceful mountain setting.
The Inn at Mattei's Tavern — Los Olivos, California
Thomas Ploch via Unsplash
Situated on the Pacific Coast Railroad, this historic property provides cottage-style accommodations in the heart of Los Olivos. Reviewers note that the property has a laid-back atmosphere while offering a premium experience with fine cuisine, an on-site bar, spa, and coffee shop. The Inn at Mattei's Tavern enjoyed a long history as a rest stop and gathering place before evolving into an eclectic retreat for those looking to explore the Wine Country.
San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, California
Yifan Ma via Unsplash
San Ysidro Ranch sits in the foothills of Montecito, just east of Santa Barbara and minutes from the Pacific coastline. The resort features 38 bungalows with cozy stone fireplaces, four-poster beds, and outdoor rainfall showers. Guests can dine at several award-winning restaurants on the property or enjoy private cottage dining. With pet-friendly policies and free Wi-Fi in each cottage, the resort appeals to both leisure travelers and guests on working retreats. Its hillside setting also gives visitors easy access to nearby beaches, hiking trails, and the shops of downtown Santa Barbara.
The Little Nell — Aspen, Colorado
Madison Kuhn via Unsplash
The Little Nell is a five-star, five-diamond ski resort with direct access to Aspen Mountain. It offers spacious accommodations, fine dining, and a luxury spa on site. Guests appreciate the ski-in, ski-out convenience, mountain views, and easy access to Aspen's shops and boutiques. Reviews highlight the resort's ability to balance upscale amenities with a more relaxed atmosphere.
The Lodge at Blue Sky — Wanship, Utah
Nick Russill via Unsplash
Situated on 4,000 acres of private land, The Lodge at Blue Sky is a modern retreat surrounded by majestic mountains. If you're looking for a place where you can unwind and choose from a varied itinerary of activities, The Lodge at Blue Sky could suit your tastes.
Guests can go horseback riding, explore the mountains on foot, or indulge in some pampering in the spa. The on-site restaurant serves farm-to-table meals, and the resort has a pool for those who prefer a more traditional resort holiday experience.
Wildflower Farms — Gardiner, New York
LAUREN GRAY via Unsplash
Located just 90 minutes from New York City, Wildflower Farms sits on 140 acres of beautiful meadows and woodlands. Guests stay in free-standing cabins with views of the surrounding landscape and easy access to nearby trails and a meandering river.
The resort emphasizes a connection to nature, offering wellness amenities on site along with opportunities for hiking and outdoor exploration. For travelers looking to step away from the city and spend time in a quieter setting, Wildflower Farms provides a restorative retreat.
The Dunlin — Johns Island, South Carolina
Dana Bailey via Unsplash
A charming hotel with just 72 rooms, The Dunlin in South Carolina was designed by Amanda Lindroth and offers a high-end take on southern style. The cottage aesthetic, combined with spacious rooms, generous porches, and riverfront views, makes The Dunlin an intriguing option for those who want the luxury of a hotel but have grown tired of the mundane and modern feeling of other high-end accommodation options.
The guest house offers rooms measuring over 490 square feet, with four-poster beds, fireplaces, baths, and numerous other home comforts.
Madeline Hotel & Residences — Telluride, Colorado
Joseph Lemos via Unsplash
The Madeline Hotel is a Michelin Key Hotel that offers clean, spacious rooms and easy access to the Rockies. It's a ski-in, ski-out hotel with a lift and gondola within easy reach of the rooms. Guests can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and mountain biking. The resort features a bar and restaurant, both of which receive consistently good reviews. While Aspen has long been the go-to skiing destination in Colorado, if you're looking for some variety, this resort offers fresh challenges and new terrain.
Solage — Calistoga, California
Ugi K. via Unsplash
Solage captures the spirit of Napa Valley with fine dining, spa treatments, and wine tours. Accommodations include cozy studios and well-equipped suites, and the resort boasts a large pool, tennis courts, and a variety of dining options. Guests can relax and have all their needs catered to on-site or take advantage of a varied itinerary of tours and excursions.
Twin Farms — Barnard, Vermont
Pixabay
Located about 90 minutes from Burlington, Twin Farms is a small but highly sought-after resort. It's located on 300 acres of private land and is home to just 28 cottages and suites. The entire experience is carefully curated based on each guest's preferences, making it feel like a visit to your own personal estate. Guests can ski, go cycling or biking, or sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet of the woodlands. Its small size and personalized approach make it one of Vermont's most exclusive retreats.