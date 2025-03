This summer, Max and Peacock have raised prices – and on the music front, so has Spotify. This comes after a wave of streamers increased their prices last fall, including Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. But how much content are viewers actually getting for those hiked-up subscription fees?



Here is a ranking of the content libraries, by number of titles, of eight major streaming platforms in the United States, according to JustWatch.com, which tracks these figures.