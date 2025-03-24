Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN) reports earnings

In This Story KTN -0.34%

Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) (KTN-0.34% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The report indicates that the registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The registrant has filed all required reports during the preceding 12 months and has submitted all required Interactive Data Files.

Advertisement

The company is classified as a non-accelerated filer and does not qualify as a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company.

Advertisement

The filing states that all common stock of the registrant is held by Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc.

Advertisement

The Certificates representing investors’ interests in the Trust are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol KTN.

The report includes no business operations, risk factors, unresolved staff comments, or legal proceedings.

Advertisement

The registrant has not filed a report on the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting.

The filing incorporates by reference distribution reports to security holders filed on Form 8-K during the fiscal year.

Advertisement

The registrant has not engaged in any executive compensation, related party transactions, or director independence matters.

The filing includes exhibits such as the certification by the President of the Registrant pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the Dodd-Frank Clawback Provisions.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Structured Products Corp 8.205% CorTS 8.205% Corporate Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.