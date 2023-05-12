We’ve rounded up the most interesting discoveries from this week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.
King Charles’s coronation outfit was thrifted
It’s a nod to sustainability, but one re-used outfit was only a drop in the coronation’s gilded bucket.
Many contact lenses in the US are basically forever chemicals
It’s hard to say how eye exposure to the compounds might affect health, though.
Good weather is bad for stocks
Sunshine makes bidders overly confident and less risk-averse, which, same.
One liver drug pushed Italy’s exports to China to a record high
After one study said it could protect against covid, Chinese people are stocking up on ursodeoxycholic acid. Demand for it alone pushed Italian exports to China up to a record €3 billion ($3.3 billion) in February.
Koalas are being vaccinated against chlamydia
The bacterial disease can cause infertility and blindness in the marsupials, and we need them around for a reminder of how cute life can be, so, save them!
