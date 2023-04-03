Surprising discoveries from the week of March 27: Crowns, hats, and goblin sharks

Lifestyle

Surprising discoveries from the week of March 27: Crowns, hats, and goblin sharks

The Quartz Daily Brief offers surprising discoveries each weekday—these were our favorites of the past week

By
Susan Howson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow

We’re rounding up the most interesting discoveries from last week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Disney has always lived in the castle

Disney has always lived in the castle

A photo of King Charles III under an umbrella, looking amused but a little concerned.
King Charles III
Photo: Matthias Schrader (Reuters)

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, presumably irked by Disney’s opposition to his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, had a plan to strip the Mouse House of its largely self-governing rights.

But when you wish upon a star—and when you quietly throw a clause into an agreement that links your company’s future to the health of the British royal family—your dreams come true.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7


What does this shape look like to you?


What does this shape look like to you?

Image for article titled Surprising discoveries from the week of March 27: Crowns, hats, and goblin sharks
Image: Gizmodo/Smith et al. (2023) (Other)

There’s a new shape in town, a 13-sided configuration that can tile a surface without repeating itself.

Can you guess what it’s called?
A. The T-shirt
B. The hat
C. The mess
D. The frustrated contractor

Answer at the end of the slideshow!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Luxury gyms will pass, thanks

Luxury gyms will pass, thanks

Gif: Giphy

Are you cool enough to get into a luxury gym? Lengthy application processes create an exclusive atmosphere—but who knows! Maybe you’ll make it, so long as you’ve got a good social media following and you’re rich.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

We’re gonna need a bigger but still very small boat

We’re gonna need a bigger but still very small boat

Suspicious goblin shark, and real, offended goblin shark
Suspicious goblin shark, and real, offended goblin shark
Screenshot: Giannis Papadakis / Nicolas Straube / Mediterranean Marine Science / Gizmodo (Other)

Scientists retracted their 2022 assertion that a photo indicated the presence of goblin sharks in the Mediterranean, after the internet pointed out that the “specimen” looks a lot like a toy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

South Africa: Stop reading this!

South Africa: Stop reading this!

A man with shaving cream on his head looks at his phone while he waits for the barber.
The Bespoken Man, a barbershop in Sandton, South Africa
Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko (Reuters)

~10: Average hours spent online per day by most internet users in South Africa

~7: Average hours spent online per day by most internet users in the world

The answer to the quiz about the 13-sided shape is “the hat,” but we really like “the T-shirt,” and hope they’ll reconsider.

Advertisement

7 / 7