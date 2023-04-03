We’re rounding up the most interesting discoveries from last week’s Quartz Daily Brief newsletters. Get the Daily Brief in your inbox every morning, for free! Each day includes a section with surprising discoveries, along with a selection of important and interesting news from the global economy, curated by Quartz.
Disney has always lived in the castle
Florida governor Ron DeSantis, presumably irked by Disney’s opposition to his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, had a plan to strip the Mouse House of its largely self-governing rights.
But when you wish upon a star—and when you quietly throw a clause into an agreement that links your company’s future to the health of the British royal family—your dreams come true.
What does this shape look like to you?
There’s a new shape in town, a 13-sided configuration that can tile a surface without repeating itself.
Can you guess what it’s called?
A. The T-shirt
B. The hat
C. The mess
D. The frustrated contractor
Answer at the end of the slideshow!
Luxury gyms will pass, thanks
Are you cool enough to get into a luxury gym? Lengthy application processes create an exclusive atmosphere—but who knows! Maybe you’ll make it, so long as you’ve got a good social media following and you’re rich.
We’re gonna need a bigger but still very small boat
Scientists retracted their 2022 assertion that a photo indicated the presence of goblin sharks in the Mediterranean, after the internet pointed out that the “specimen” looks a lot like a toy.
South Africa: Stop reading this!
~10: Average hours spent online per day by most internet users in South Africa
~7: Average hours spent online per day by most internet users in the world
The answer to the quiz about the 13-sided shape is “the hat,” but we really like “the T-shirt,” and hope they’ll reconsider.