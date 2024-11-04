2 / 12
This Bel Air estate epitomizes luxury with elegant interior fixtures including cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and 18th century chandeliers. The property’s meticulously designed exterior landscape is also a sight to behold – including formal rose gardens, a croquet lawn surrounded by fruit trees, a botanical garden with a koi pond, and a swimming pool and cabana.
The property is ideal for entertaining and its amenities include a wine cellar, a screening room, a disco/lounge with built-in bar and kitchenette, a gym with sauna, private garages, and an Argentinian paddle tennis court. In addition to the main property, there is a two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom guest house on the estate.
Villa dei Fiori is 18,784 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 12.5+ bathrooms on a 3.32 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $150,000,000 property in Bel Air, California.
Chestnut Hall is an Atlanta mansion, inspired by European art and architecture. Visitors enter through 19th century Parisian double doors into a Vatican-inspired art gallery. An array of Hollywood productions, including “Dynasty,” “Black Adam,” and “Ironheart” were filmed on the property.
Chestnut Hall’s amenities include a four-room gym and spa, a swimming pool, baseball and basketball facilities, and a Jerusalem limestone balcony with bespoke balustrades. In addition to the main residence, there is a four-bedroom guest house and a one-bedroom pool house.
Chestnut Hall has seven bedrooms and 8.5+ bathrooms on a 18.55 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $37,800,000 property in Atlanta, Georgia.
Nestled in the mountains of western North Carolina, Mullach is a stunning country estate with 360-degree mountain views. The main house is one floor, but offers extensive amenities, including a movie theater, a sun room, and multiple fireplaces. The guest house adds further space to the property, with two bedrooms and a full guest suite.
Mullach is a five bedroom, 5.5 bathroom property on a 6.5 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $18,500,000 property in Highlands, North Carolina.
Woodland Glen is a Minnesota manor house that evokes the Old World charm of the Cotswolds. The property’s expansive exteriors include lawns, gardens, and lake access, while the interior features marble floors, high ceilings, and curved staircases. The property’s amenities include 12 fireplaces, a pool, a tennis court, and a seven-car garage.
This 19,893 square foot residence has six bedrooms and 9.5+ bathrooms on a 3.49 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $12,495,000 property in Woodland, Minnesota.
Penthouse 96 is an opulent condo, sitting atop the upper floors of 432 Park Avenue, with 24 oversized windows offering Central Park views. A wood-burning fireplace, inside the penthouse’s library, lends a touch of cozy charm to the property’s sleek interiors.
Residents of 432 Park Avenue have access to high quality amenities including a private restaurant, overseen by Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt, a fitness center, a pool, a sauna, steamrooms, and a billiards room.
Penthouse 96 is 8,255 square feet, with six bedrooms and 7.5+ bathrooms. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of the $105,000,000 residence, in Manhattan, New York.
This secluded Long Island mansion has ample room for summer vacations, with an entire extended family. The property offers 357 feet of ocean frontage, bordering the Peconic Land Trust dunescape, with both eastern and western views of the Long Island sound. On the other sides of the property there are views of farmland – ensuring a quiet life with optimal privacy for the residences.
The 13,690 square feet property is 10 bedrooms and 12.5+ bathrooms, on a 5.18 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of the property in Sagaponack, New York.
This elegant Wisconsin property is designed to be reminiscent of a castle in the north of France. In addition to the main castle, the 5.93 acre lakefront property features two other houses – one with three bedrooms and one with four. Further sleeping space can be found in the wet boathouse’s studio apartment. There are two garages on the property – accommodating five and two cars respectively.
The 14,836 square foot main castle has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, while the other residences have further full en suite bathrooms. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $6,350,000 property in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
This Italianesque villa offers residents spectacular views of Michigan’s Turtle Lake, along with extensive grounds for outdoor activities. The designers’ attention to detail is visible in the residence’s mosaic walls, covered terraces, and stone patios. The property’s amenities include a two-story library, a pool and jacuzzi, a movie theater, a bar, a game room, a sauna, and a fitness room.
The 15,123 square foot property has six bedrooms and 8.5+ bathrooms on a 1.79 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of the $13,000,000 property in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
This expansive Pennsylvania property has a future as both a business opportunity or a private home. The residence’s interior amenities include a game room, a home gym, an office, and en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets attached to every bedroom.
The residence’s exterior, however, is what makes it truly unique. The property is a dream-come-true for both equestrians and hunters. The 10-stall barn, pastures, and riding trails are perfect for any horse lover, while the forest’s white-tailed deer make the area ideal for game hunting. Other exterior amenities include a basketball court, an outdoor kitchen, a pavilion, a dance floor, and a raised stage.
The six bedroom, 7.5 bathroom house is 18,000 square feet on a 423-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $10,000,000 property in Fenelton, Pennsylvania.
This Beverly Hills mansion offers its residents stunning views of the surrounding mountains and canyons. The expansive main house features a waterfall entryway, a home theater, multiple bars and tasting rooms, two elevators, a gym, a salon, and an interior courtyard. The property also features a guest house and a pool house. Exterior amenities include a pool, an outdoor cinema, and fire features.
This 30,610 square foot property has eight bedrooms and 20 bathrooms on a 9.9 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $126,000,000 property in Beverly Hills, California.