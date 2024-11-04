This Bel Air estate epitomizes luxury with elegant interior fixtures including cathedral ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and 18th century chandeliers. The property’s meticulously designed exterior landscape is also a sight to behold – including formal rose gardens, a croquet lawn surrounded by fruit trees, a botanical garden with a koi pond, and a swimming pool and cabana.



The property is ideal for entertaining and its amenities include a wine cellar, a screening room, a disco/lounge with built-in bar and kitchenette, a gym with sauna, private garages, and an Argentinian paddle tennis court. In addition to the main property, there is a two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom guest house on the estate.



Villa dei Fiori is 18,784 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 12.5+ bathrooms on a 3.32 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $150,000,000 property in Bel Air, California.