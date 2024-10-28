2 / 12
Located an hour-and-a-half from New York City, this Victorian retreat was first created by combining five separate rural properties in the late 19th century. In addition to the main building – an elegant Victorian mansion – the property has historically been a self-sufficient hay and cattle farm. The 10 bedroom, 6.5+ bathroom estate is 14,706 square feet, on a 2,078.8 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $65,000,000 property, in Millbrook, New York.
3 / 12
This Upper East Side townhouse retains much of the original charm of the Gilded Age and remains architecturally intact, over a century after its 1901 construction. The property includes three terraces – including two with rooftop views of Central Park and 14 fireplaces. The seven bedroom, 8.5+ bathroom townhouse is approximately 18,000 square feet. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of the $49,500,000 property in Manhattan, New York.
4 / 12
The Sand Castle – a stunning La Jolla mansion – looks like a child’s fantasy brought to life. The cliffside property matches the tone of the beach, so that the building appears to be a sandcastle on a massive scale. European-inspired interiors give the Sand Castle a luxurious ambiance – with gilded rooms, bespoke statues, a salt water pool, a fitness center and a spa. The 10 bedroom, 14.5+ bathroom property is 12,981 square feet on a 0.82 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of the $108,000,000 mansion in La Jolla, California.
5 / 12
Crestview Manor is a massive estate, nestled in the cliffs of Beverly Hills, where residents can take in spectacular views of the city and its surrounding mountains. The property is an athlete’s dream come true, with basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, and a sports lounge.
In addition to the main residence, the property also features a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. A 12-car garage makes this property an ideal residence for both car collectors and those who love to entertain. The 12 bedroom, 24 bathroom property is 38,000 square feet, on a 5.2 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $68,000,000 property in Beverly Hills, California.
6 / 12
Crystal Pointe is an ideal residence for those seeking to connect with nature, while still living in the lap of luxury. The expansive property is located on the shores of Lake Tahoe, with spectacular mountain views in the distance. Amenities include a gym, a 1600+ bottle wine cellar, a 10-seat theater, 13 fireplaces, and two elevators. The eight bedroom, 9.5+ bathroom residence is 16,232 square feet on a 5.14 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $49,500,000 property in Crystal Bay, Nevada.
7 / 12
This beautiful mansion is located in the heart of Georgetown, giving its residents unparalleled access to some of the best shopping and restaurants in the nation’s capital city. The European-inspired property features amenities including an elevator, four fireplaces, a library, and a professional beauty salon. The five bedroom, 6.5+ bathroom residence is 8,048 square feet on a 0.29 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $14,500,000 property in Washington, D.C.
8 / 12
The River Farm is a tranquil retreat from city life, featuring a historic farmhouse first built in 1790, a caretaker’s residence, and a working farm – with access to a mile of waterfront along the Pettaquamscutt River. The beautifully maintained main house features two fireplaces, skylights, and cathedral ceilings. The six bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is 3,500 square feet on a 127.12 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $10,000,000 property in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
9 / 12
This spectacular Colorado home is located in a mountain meadow, surrounded by a national forest, providing breathtaking views and immediate access to the natural world. In addition to the main residence, the property also includes a three-bedroom guest house, a four-stall horse barn, a hay barn, and a riding arena. The seven bedroom, 7.5 bathroom ranch is 13,043 square feet on a 55.46 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $29,500,000 property in Carbondale, Colorado.
10 / 12
This brand new waterfront compound is the perfect home for anyone who loves seaside living. The property features two pools with spas, a new dock, and direct ocean access. Other amenities include an eight-car garage and a pickleball court. This 13 bedroom, 13.5+ bathroom residence is 23,399 square feet, on a 1.6 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $95,000,000 property in Manalapan, Florida.
11 / 12
This meticulously designed New Hampshire estate is elegant both inside and out. The intricate exterior landscape features granite stonework and elaborate gardens, alongside a tennis/pickleball court, bocce court, golf green, pond, an infinity pool and spa, a private dock, and an outdoor kitchen.
The main residence’s interior amenities include several fireplaces, a game room, theater, wine cellar, workout room, golf simulator, a three-car garage, and a sports room. An adjacent two-bedroom guest house also has a second three-car garage. The five bedroom, 6.5+ bathroom residence is 14,709 square feet, on a 16.3 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $10,950,000 property, in Dover, New Hampshire.