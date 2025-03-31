Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS (SM) Trust for Dominion Resources Inc. Securities Series 2005-6 Floating Rate Structured Repackaged A (GJP) reports earnings

In This Story GJP 0.00%

Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS (SM) Trust for Dominion Resources Inc. Securities Series 2005-6 Floating Rate Structured Repackaged A (GJP0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing indicates that the Trust's assets consist solely of notes issued by Dominion Resources, Inc. The Certificates do not represent obligations of or interests in the Depositor or the Trustee.

The Trust is not required to respond to various items of Form 10-K due to staff administrative positions. Distribution reports are filed on Form 8-K in lieu of reports on Form 10-Q.

Dominion Resources, Inc., the issuer of the underlying securities, is subject to the information reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Information on Dominion Resources, Inc. can be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR system.

The filing confirms that the registrant is not a well-known seasoned issuer and has filed all required reports during the preceding 12 months.

The Certificates are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol GJP.

There are no unresolved staff comments, legal proceedings, or changes in and disagreements with accountants on accounting and financial disclosure reported.

The filing includes a certification by the Director of the Registrant pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and an annual compliance report by the Trustee.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Synthetic Fixed-Income Securities Inc. on behalf of STRATS (SM) Trust for Dominion Resources Inc. Securities Series 2005-6 Floating Rate Structured Repackaged A annual 10-K report dated March 31, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.