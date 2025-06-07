Tesla stock plunges, layoffs surge, and housing cracks: Markets news roundup

The economic health of U.S. states varies widely, due to factors such as job growth, income levels, business development, and overall financial stability.
The American housing market, a post-pandemic juggernaut that seemed unstoppable, is finally showing signs of fatigue.
Tesla stock is having a rough week. Shares have fallen more than 20% in the last five days, and were down 14% on Thursday alone.
Meanwhile, trading volumes — the number of shares trading hands — paint a distinct picture. Look beyond the headline stock moves, and the type of selling starts to come into focus.
Healthcare costs across the U.S. are out of control, with the average American spending around $1,500 out of pocket every year. But in some states, costs are significantly higher than in others.
U.S. employers announced almost 100,000 job cuts in May, up an eye-watering 47% from the same month last year, according to new data released Thursday morning by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. - Catherine Baab Read More
The global economy is slowing. In a sharply downgraded forecast released Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that President Donald Trump’s volatile yet sweeping tariff policies are inflicting greater damage than expected, with the effects more concentrated in the U.S. than anywhere else.
As markets whipsawed through a turbulent first quarter, American workers didn’t blink: They kept saving for retirement — even while watching their 401(k) balances get smaller.
Short sellers made a killing Thursday as Tesla (TSLA) shares plunged 14%, their steepest single-day drop in over a year, with traders raking in some $4 billion on the bearish bets, per Ortex data.
Dollar General just posted a great quarter. That’s good news for the retailer, and for investors enjoying a 9% pop in the stock price. It just might not be good news for the broader economy.