Tesla stock plunges, layoffs surge, and housing cracks: Markets news roundup

Tesla stock plunges, layoffs surge, and housing cracks: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst

Image for article titled Tesla stock plunges, layoffs surge, and housing cracks: Markets news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images), Omar Marques / Stringer (Getty Images), Kevin Carter (Getty Images), Cheng Xin/ (Getty Images), Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Gabby Jones (Getty Images), Angela Weiss/AFP (Getty Images)
The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst

The 5 states with the best economies in America right now — and the 5 worst

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

The economic health of U.S. states varies widely, due to factors such as job growth, income levels, business development, and overall financial stability.

America’s housing market is cracking

America’s housing market is cracking

Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

The American housing market, a post-pandemic juggernaut that seemed unstoppable, is finally showing signs of fatigue.

Tesla stock plunges 14% as Trump and Elon Musk break up. Here’s what the numbers show

Tesla stock plunges 14% as Trump and Elon Musk break up. Here’s what the numbers show

Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Tesla stock is having a rough week. Shares have fallen more than 20% in the last five days, and were down 14% on Thursday alone.

Meanwhile, trading volumes — the number of shares trading hands — paint a distinct picture. Look beyond the headline stock moves, and the type of selling starts to come into focus.

5 states where people spend the most on healthcare — and 5 states where they spend the least

5 states where people spend the most on healthcare — and 5 states where they spend the least

Photo: Omar Marques / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Omar Marques / Stringer (Getty Images)

Healthcare costs across the U.S. are out of control, with the average American spending around $1,500 out of pocket every year. But in some states, costs are significantly higher than in others.

Layoffs are surging as 2025 becomes the year of the pink slip

Layoffs are surging as 2025 becomes the year of the pink slip

Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

U.S. employers announced almost 100,000 job cuts in May, up an eye-watering 47% from the same month last year, according to new data released Thursday morning by the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. - Catherine Baab Read More

America is the biggest loser in Trump’s trade war, OECD says

America is the biggest loser in Trump’s trade war, OECD says

Photo: Cheng Xin/ (Getty Images)
Photo: Cheng Xin/ (Getty Images)

The global economy is slowing. In a sharply downgraded forecast released Tuesday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that President Donald Trump’s volatile yet sweeping tariff policies are inflicting greater damage than expected, with the effects more concentrated in the U.S. than anywhere else.

Fidelity says 401(k) balances are falling — but Americans don’t seem to be flinching

Fidelity says 401(k) balances are falling — but Americans don’t seem to be flinching

Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

As markets whipsawed through a turbulent first quarter, American workers didn’t blink: They kept saving for retirement — even while watching their 401(k) balances get smaller.

Tesla stock short-sellers raked in $4 billion as Elon Musk and Trump broke up

Tesla stock short-sellers raked in $4 billion as Elon Musk and Trump broke up

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Short sellers made a killing Thursday as Tesla (TSLA) shares plunged 14%, their steepest single-day drop in over a year, with traders raking in some $4 billion on the bearish bets, per Ortex data.

Dollar General earnings are good news for investors — and bad news for the economy

Dollar General earnings are good news for investors — and bad news for the economy

Photo: Gabby Jones (Getty Images)
Photo: Gabby Jones (Getty Images)

Dollar General just posted a great quarter. That’s good news for the retailer, and for investors enjoying a 9% pop in the stock price. It just might not be good news for the broader economy.

Dan Ives’ Wedbush ETF tracking AI stocks launches

Dan Ives’ Wedbush ETF tracking AI stocks launches

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP (Getty Images)
Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP (Getty Images)

Dan Ives, a tech analyst known for his bullish calls on Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla, and the generative AI boom, is offering investors a way to buy into his thesis — literally.

