Taco Bell is putting “luxury” on the $3 menu. The chain is rolling out testing of its “luxe value” menu across Indiana and Ohio — a mix of nostalgia plays and small indulgences aimed squarely at the sweet spot between comfort food and cost control.

The limited run includes five items: a Mini Taco Salad that revives a ’90s favorite, a Chipotle Ranch Chicken Stacker, a Beefy Potato Loaded Griller, a Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip, and a Salted Caramel Churro that’s already edging toward cult status on social media. Taco Bell announced the test menu this summer, and the pilot’s expansion suggests national ambitions.

The move extends Taco Bell’s long-running experiment with “cheap luxury.” The chain’s Cravings Menu and Cantina line have given it a way to upsell without losing its low-cost halo — a strategy that has kept sales resilient even as competitors chase loyalty perks or new chicken sandwiches. The return of the Loaded Griller and the miniaturized taco salad lean into the brand’s past menu, while the churros are a nod to TikTok-era dessert culture.

Competitors are waging their own version of the value wars — for example, McDonald’s is lowering the cost of its combo meals. In recent years, Taco Bell’s Cravings menu has been a backbone for value strategy at parent company Yum Brands, helping steady traffic and spending while competitors lean heavily into chicken sandwiches. Taco Bell has been Yum Brands’ bright spot this year, driving roughly 9% same-store sales growth in its latest quarter.

Menu tests for these five items began in Indianapolis earlier this year and, according to menu-tracking account Snackolator, have expanded to Dayton, Ohio, this month — typically part of the prelude to a national rollout if sales stick. Yum Brands has leaned heavily on regional pilots to fine-tune pricing and portion size before adding items to its nationwide “value innovation” cycle.

But if early fan reactions are any clue — Snackolator’s post racked up thousands of likes and plenty of comments from customers demanding a national launch — Taco Bell may have found its latest formula for surviving an increasingly tight economy: Keep it cheap, keep it playful, and let nostalgia (and flavor) pick up the check.