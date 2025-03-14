Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get

Spring is almost here, and Taco Bell is offering a range of digital deals this March to lure in inflation-weary customers.

To provide some tasty relief, the Tex-Mex chain is rolling out promotions through its app, exclusive rewards, and third-party delivery services.

Taco Bell (YUM) rewards members, for example, will have access to Tuesday discounts. There are also deals for loyalty members ordering delivery, including for students, who can snag free items with qualifying purchases.

2024 was a strong year for Taco Bell, solidifying its position as a casual-dining leader. The chain hit a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in profit for the first time. Additionally, the company saw a 32% growth in digital sales, reaching a $6 billion, thanks to investments in tech and operations.

We’ve compiled a list of the company’s March deals. Let’s take a look.