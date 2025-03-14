DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

Taco Bell has meals deals all March. Here’s what you get

The Tex-Mex chain is offering discounts all month long

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.
Image: Craig Barritt (Getty Images)

Spring is almost here, and Taco Bell is offering a range of digital deals this March to lure in inflation-weary customers.

Advertisement

To provide some tasty relief, the Tex-Mex chain is rolling out promotions through its app, exclusive rewards, and third-party delivery services.

Taco Bell (YUM) rewards members, for example, will have access to Tuesday discounts. There are also deals for loyalty members ordering delivery, including for students, who can snag free items with qualifying purchases.

2024 was a strong year for Taco Bell, solidifying its position as a casual-dining leader. The chain hit a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in profit for the first time. Additionally, the company saw a 32% growth in digital sales, reaching a $6 billion, thanks to investments in tech and operations.

We’ve compiled a list of the company’s March deals. Let’s take a look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tuesday Drops

Tuesday Drops

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.
Image: Joshua Blanchard (Getty Images)

Exclusive to rewards members.

  • March 18: $1 Crunchwrap Sliders, avaliable for one hour starting a 2p.m. local time. 
  • March 25: $1 Mexican Pizzas for the first 30,000 rewards members starting at 2pm local time.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

In-App Deals

In-App Deals

Lava burst hot chips.
Lava burst hot chips.
Image: Rachel Murray (Getty Images)

Via Taco Bell’s mobile app, customers will have access to discounts and day-of promotions throughout the month.

Advertisement
  • March 14: Pi Day, $3.14 Mexican Pizza (limit one per user)
  • March 14-17: $0 delivery fee with a $25+ order (one use per account per day)
  • March 27: Free chips and dip (choice of Guacamole or Nacho Cheese Sauce) with a $20+ order (one use per account per day)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Third-Party Delivery Offers

Third-Party Delivery Offers

Crunchwrap Supreme.
Crunchwrap Supreme.
Image: Joshua Blanchard (Getty Images)

Taco Bell is partnering with delivery services like Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH).

Advertisement
  • Through March 31: Customers can get 5% off every Uber One student order on Uber Eats (up to $9)
  • March 13-15: Customers can snag a free Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders when they order a Crunchwrap Supreme on Uber Eats.
  • March 16-17: Grab a free any-size Dirty Mtn Dew (PEP) Baja Blast Dream Soda or Mtn Dew Baja Blast Dream Freeze with a $20 + order on DoorDash.
  • March 16-30: Score a free Cantina Chicken Burrito with a $15+ order on Uber Eats
  • March 18: Uber One Student members can get a free Seasoned Beef Taco with a $15+ order on Uber Eats.
Advertisement