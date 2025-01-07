Taco Bell is adding more menu items to compete in the value wars

Taco Bell (YUM) is expanding its Luxe Cravings Boxes to attract budget-conscious consumers grappling with inflation.

Starting Jan. 16, the Tex-Mex chain will launch new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes as it looks to solidify its position in the fierce “value wars.” The new promotion builds on the success of the $7 option introduced in Jun 2024.

Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, stressed that consumer demand for affordable meal options that don’t compromise on quality is as strong as ever. “Value means something different to everyone, and we think it should feel like a luxury everyone can afford,” Montgomery said.

In addition to new meal boxes, Taco Bell is rolling out a delivery pass for rewards members. For $5, the pass offers up to 30 days of $0 delivery fees.

The timing of Taco Bell’s value-focused push is notable, as competition in the fast food sector heats up. Starbucks has entered the fray with its own value offerings, and McDonald’s (MCD) is rolling out a “McValue” menu. With grocery prices still high, consumers are looking for cost-effective alternatives, and fast food chains are racing to meet the demand. But it’s not easy — “food away from home” prices have risen 3.6% over the last year, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Taco Bell’s new offerings, including its nostalgic-themed Classics promotion, signal the brand’s popularity among consumers. It was one of 2024's winners in the value game. For now, Taco Bell’s strategy may be working — but it remains to be seen if the Luxe Cravings Boxes can keep the brand ahead in the battle for inflation-weary consumers.

We’ve compiled a list of Taco Bell’s new Luxe Cravings Boxes, and what’s included.