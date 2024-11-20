McDonald's is planning a 2025 'McValue' push

McDonald’s is preparing for a fresh wave of value offerings in 2025, with hopes it can win back customers feeling the pinch of rising restaurant prices.

The fast food chain plans to launch a new “McValue” initiative, which will extend the popular $5 meal deal it introduced earlier this year into the first half of 2025, as reported by CNBC (CMCSA-0.08% ).

A key part of the promotion will be a “buy one, add one,” deal for $6, which offers customers the choice of a double cheeseburger, McChicken, six-piece nuggets with fries, or breakfast options like a Sausage McMuffin or burrito with a hash brown.

A final vote on the 2025 offerings is still pending, but sources tell CNBC the initiative is likely to get approval. Roughly 95% of McDonald’s U.S. locations are franchise-operated.

The value-driven strategy could help McDonald’s regain market share after an E. Coli outbreak led to hundreds of illnesses and one death. The outbreak, linked to slivered onions, forced the chain to temporarily pull its Quarter Pounders from the menu. Though the item has since returned, customer traffic plummeted by over 30%, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai.

During McDonald’s Oct. 29 earnings call, CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged that the chain’s “value leadership gap had shrunk,” and that in response, it had “moved with urgency” to work with franchisees to improve value offerings. In the U.S., sales rose by 0.3%, slightly missing analyst expectations.

Despite challenges, McDonald’s had seen positive results from its value-focused promotions like the $5 meal deal, limited offerings such as the Collector’s Cup collection, and its Chicken Big Mac.

Most recently, McDonald’s announced plans to bring back the McRib. The iconic sandwich is set to make its grand return on Dec. 3, along with a special half-gallon jug of its tangy McRib sauce for just $20.