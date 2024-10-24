The McDonald's Quarter Pounder E.Coli outbreak has sparked a big onions recall

In This Story MCD USFD SYY

Two of the biggest food distributors in the United States have issued recalls for onions following a potential E. coli contamination linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

A notice from U.S. Foods (USFD), the largest supplier of food service operations in the U.S., advises restaurants to stop using onions from Taylor Farms and to “DESTROY” any remaining stock. Sysco (SYY), another leading distributor in the industry, has issued similar guidance to its customers.



“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with regulatory authorities in their ongoing investigation,” a Sysco spokesperson told Quartz in an email.

Although Taylor Farms has not detected E. coli in its onions, the company has decided to halt distribution as a precaution. The recall involves several types of onions, including peeled whole onions and yellow diced onions.



While U.S. Foods’ alert did not specifically mention the McDonald’s outbreak or confirm its supply of onions to the fast food chain, the connection has raised alarms. McDonald’s has removed the Quarter Pounder from about one-fifth of its more than 14,000 U.S. locations.

Preliminary findings suggest that the onions used in the Quarter Pounders, served in raw slivers, may be the primary source of contamination, according to McDonald’s. The outbreak has affected 49 individuals across 10 states, resulting in one death, multiple hospitalizations, and at least one lawsuit.

Public health inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are actively investigating the outbreak and collecting different data. The USDA is examining the beef patties used in the burgers, while the FDA focuses on onions.

McDonald’s has indicated that the onions could be the culprit, emphasizing that the beef it uses for the burgers comes from multiple suppliers, making simultaneous contamination less likely. The company has also stated that its beef is 100% USDA inspected.

The E. coli outbreak underscores the importance of food safety and proper handling in the supply chain, especially given the scale of McDonald’s operations.

The loss of the chain’s popular item could lead to a significant drop in sales, which has already prompted financial firm Baird to downgrade its rating on McDonald’s stock. With earnings reports set for Oct. 29, the implications of this outbreak could reverberate throughout the fast food industry.