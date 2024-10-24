The McDonald's Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak has sparked its first lawsuit

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from the Quarter Pounder E. coli outbreak

In This Story MCD

McDonald’s is facing its first lawsuit from a man in Colorado who claims he became ill after eating a Quarter Pounder.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Eric Stelly, who is being represented by law firm Ron Simon & Associates, said the ordeal began on Oct. 4., when he purchased food from a McDonald’s located in Greeley, Colorado. Just two days later, he started experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, stomach cramps, and bloody stools – the latter being an indicator of an E. coli infection.

Advertisement

After the discomfort became unbearable, Stelly sought medical attention on Oct. 8, where tests confirmed a diagnosis of E. coli. Weld County Department of Public Health later informed him that his illness was linked to his meal at McDonalds, according to the complaint. He is one of at least ten victims identified in Colorado alone.

Advertisement

The lawsuit outlines three main claims: Liability, negligence, and breach of implied warranties. The compliant alleges that McDonald’s food products were “defective because they contained E. coli,” and that the company’s actions directly caused Stelly’s illness. It further asserts that McDonald’s had a “duty of warning or instructing” Stelly about any potential health risks associated with their food.

Advertisement

The lawsuit follows alarming outbreak statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which indicate that at least 49 victims have been reported nationwide, including one fatality. Federal Health officials suggest the actual number of affected individuals could be higher, according to the lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, where McDonald’s is headquartered.

Ron Simon, the attorney representing Stelly, stated that this outbreak may be “one of the most significant food poisoning outbreaks this year.” He emphasized the firm’s commitment to ensuring all victims receive full compensation for their suffering and that McDonald’s is held accountable for any alleged negligence that led to this crisis.

Advertisement

The timing of the lawsuit is noteworthy, as it was filed just a day after the CDC issued a food safety alert linking the outbreak to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders. The CDC noted that many victims reported eating the burger before falling ill; although the specific source of the contamination has yet to be identified, a McDonald’s statement suggested the culprit could be a supplier’s slivered onions.



As the investigation continues, McDonald’s U.S. president Joe Erlinger said the company is focused on consumer health and safety. The legal actions initiated by Stelly could compel McDonald’s to address any systemic issues that may have led to the outbreak, reinforcing the need for stringent food safety standards in the fast-food industry. McDonald’s has not yet responded to Quartz’s request for comment regarding the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Stelly is requesting a jury trial for all claims that can be tried in court. Meanwhile, Simon’s law firm has established a McDonald’s E. coli claim center to support victims of the outbreak.