McDonald's is bringing back the McRib

In This Story MCD +0.64%

McDonald’s is ending its McRib hiatus.

The fast food chain is bringing the beloved sandwich back to the U.S. on Dec. 3. For customers craving its tangy sauce, McDonald’s is also selling half-gallon jugs of “A Whole Lotta” McRib sauce for $20, starting Nov. 25, while supplies last.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

“The McRib is more than a sandwich – it’s a part of culture, it’s a legend, it’s an event,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer.

Advertisement

The McRib, which first appeared on menus in 1982, became an instant icon for its unique combination of boneless pork slathered in barbecue sauce, topped with pickles and slivered white onions on a hoagie-style bun. Whether the chain serves the special sandwich with onions remains to be seen. It recently pulled the onions after a big E. coli outbreak was linked to the vegetables.

Advertisement

The McRib’s elusive nature has only added to its mystique, partly because it’s only offered on random occasions. Each time it does return, customers eagerly jump on the seasonal offering, despite its history of multiple “farewell tours.” Thanks to a cult-like following, the McRib has been able to keep its legacy alive.

Advertisement

Its unpredictable appearances have even led to the creation of a “McRib Locator” website, where devoted customers can track its whereabouts and stay updated on its return. The McRib is currently being offered overseas in the U.K.

McDonald’s latest move comes shortly after it announced plans to spend $100 million to recover from the E. coli outbreak, which led to hundreds of illnesses and one death. Of those funds, the chain said it would allocate $65 million for a broader relief package to help franchisees in the most affected states. The remaining $35 million will go toward marketing efforts to boost sales.