McDonald's is bringing the Chicken Big Mac to America

McDonald’s is putting the Chicken Big Mac rumors to rest.

The company announced that the limited-time sandwich is hitting its menu on Oct. 10. The company says the promotion is only available to U.S. customers at participating locations while supplies last.

“Fans have been clamoring for McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac,” the company said in statement on Thursday.

As to whether the special sandwich qualifies as a Big Mac, McDonald’s said, “It’s not not a Big Mac.” The Chicken Big Mac replaces the usual beef patties with two “tempura chicken patties.”

Discussion about the sandwich follows McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski’s taste test of it in March 2024. Notably, this isn’t the first time the special sandwich has been offered; it was previously tested as a limited-time item in Miami back in 2022.

Since then, the sandwich has gained popularity internationally, particularly in the U.K. and Australia, leading some restaurants to temporarily remove it from their menus due to supply chain issues.

Rumors of the big sandwich first emerged in late August when popular Instagram (META+2.71% ) influencer Snackolator hinted at its return.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced it was testing the “Big Arch” in three international markets, including Canada and Portugal. The burger, considered to be bigger than a Big Mac, has yet to debut in the U.S. Company executives did not confirm whether it would anytime soon.

The introduction of new items may be McDonald’s strategy to attract inflation-weary consumers, especially after reporting weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings in which it revealed higher prices were impacting consumers.

The Chicken Big Mac is the latest in a string of promotions from the burger giant. Recently, McDonald’s extended its $5 meal deal until December. It also launched a “Collector’s Meal” promotion in April that merged Happy Meals with popular characters like Barbie and Shrek.