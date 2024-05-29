Carfax says 6.4 million vehicles still have deadly Takata airbags

More than a decade after a global airbag scandal led to the downfall of manufacturer Takata, Carfax reports that 6.4 million vehicles in the U.S. still have the defective airbags installed despite widespread recalls.

The airbags had a flaw in which metal pieces inside the inflators would explode outward when the safety feature was deployed. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says that 27 people have been killed by the airbags, and Carfax says that 400 have been injured.

“Even after a decade of a dedicated and committed effort by the vehicle manufacturers, government, non-profits and businesses, it’s concerning that so many affected vehicles continue to be driven on U.S. roads with these potentially dangerous airbags sitting inside,” said Faisal Hasan, Carfax’s general manager for data. “It’s easy to see recall fatigue settle in for many consumers, but they need to act. We know that raising the alarm with local media can make that happen urgently. Getting an airbag replaced is quick, free to them, and could save the life of a loved one — or their own!”



Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after dealing with the fallout from widespread recalls and the cost of having to replace all those airbags.