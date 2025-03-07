Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup

Retail

Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup

Plus: Best Buy's following Walmart's lead, yanking Amazon's playbook

By
Francisco Velasquez
Target’s CEO Brian Cornell warns that President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs will drive up prices on fruits and vegetables, as the retailer works to recapture the “Tarzhay” vibe. Meanwhile, Walmart is asking Chinese suppliers to absorb the costs of U.S. tariffs. Over at Starbucks (SBUX), CEO Brian Niccol is offering tough love, urging employees to work hard and take accountability for the coffee giant’s financial health.

Image for article titled Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Scott Olson, Spencer Platt, Tim Boyle, Bruce Bennett
Target CEO says tariffs will immediately raise prices for fruits and vegetables

Target CEO says tariffs will immediately raise prices for fruits and vegetables

Image for article titled Target&#39;s price hikes, Walmart&#39;s China strategy, and Starbucks&#39; tough love: Retail news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Target shoppers will soon see higher prices for fruits and vegetables, CEO Brian Cornell warned.

Walmart hopes China can save it from Trump’s tariffs

Walmart hopes China can save it from Trump's tariffs

Customers shop at a Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Chicago, Illinois.
Customers shop at a Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Walmart is reportedly pushing its Chinese suppliers to absorb the costs of U.S. tariffs.

Starbucks CEO tells employees to work harder after layoffs

Starbucks CEO tells employees to work harder after layoffs

People exit a Starbucks in New York City.
People exit a Starbucks in New York City.
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol wants corporate employees to work harder and take accountability for the coffee giant’s financial health.

Costco defies Trump’s tariff concerns – but the stock still slips

Costco defies Trump's tariff concerns – but the stock still slips

Shoppers enter and leave a Costco in Niles, Illinois.
Shoppers enter and leave a Costco in Niles, Illinois.
Image: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) shoppers are on a bulk-buying spree, snapping up groceries, home furnishings and electronics, as the retailer defies growing concerns over rising tariffs and living costs.

Best Buy is following Walmart’s lead, yanking Amazon’s playbook

Best Buy is following Walmart's lead, yanking Amazon's playbook

A Best Buy in Levittown, New York.
A Best Buy in Levittown, New York.
Image: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

Like Walmart, Best Buy (BBY) is learning from the competition by taking a page out of Amazon’s playbook.

Walmart CEO says sky-high food prices are causing ‘frustration and pain.’ Tariffs could hurt more

Walmart CEO says sky-high food prices are causing 'frustration and pain.' Tariffs could hurt more

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon during CES 2024.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon during CES 2024.
Image: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Walmart is thriving among wealthier shoppers, but for lower-income customers, the situation is more challenging, according to CEO Doug McMillion.

Target had a slow month. Tariffs could make things worse

Target had a slow month. Tariffs could make things worse

An aerial view of a customer entering a Target Store on February 28, 2025 in Sausalito, California.
An aerial view of a customer entering a Target Store on February 28, 2025 in Sausalito, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)


Target (TGT) customers may continue to hold off on purchases, adding to the retailer’s challenges.

Target’s DEI retreat has sparked a 40-day boycott

Target's DEI retreat has sparked a 40-day boycott

A customer walks by a Target store in Chicago, Illinois.
A customer walks by a Target store in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Target (TGT) announced in early January that it would be scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Now, it’s facing a 40-day boycott.

A former Microsoft executive warns Trump’s tariffs could send costs ‘soaring’ across the restaurant industry

A former Microsoft executive warns Trump's tariffs could send costs 'soaring' across the restaurant industry

People sit at a restaurant in July 2024 in Paris, France.
People sit at a restaurant in July 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

The U.S. restaurant industry is bracing for a massive financial hit as a result of the new round of Trump tariffs set to take effect on March 4.

Starbucks says try these classics as it cuts 13 drinks

Starbucks says try these classics as it cuts 13 drinks

Starbucks coffees outside of the flagship Starbucks store in Seattle, Washington.
Starbucks coffees outside of the flagship Starbucks store in Seattle, Washington.
Image: Melanie Conner (Getty Images)

Starbucks is cutting 13 drinks from its menu, but is offering some alternatives for customers who might miss them.

