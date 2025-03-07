Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup

Target’s CEO Brian Cornell warns that President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs will drive up prices on fruits and vegetables, as the retailer works to recapture the “Tarzhay” vibe. Meanwhile, Walmart is asking Chinese suppliers to absorb the costs of U.S. tariffs. Over at Starbucks (SBUX) , CEO Brian Niccol is offering tough love, urging employees to work hard and take accountability for the coffee giant’s financial health.

