Target's price hikes, Walmart's China strategy, and Starbucks' tough love: Retail news roundup

Target shoppers will soon see higher prices for fruits and vegetables, CEO Brian Cornell warned.
Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol wants corporate employees to work harder and take accountability for the coffee giant’s financial health.
Costco (COST) shoppers are on a bulk-buying spree, snapping up groceries, home furnishings and electronics, as the retailer defies growing concerns over rising tariffs and living costs.
Like Walmart, Best Buy (BBY) is learning from the competition by taking a page out of Amazon’s playbook.
Target (TGT) announced in early January that it would be scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Now, it’s facing a 40-day boycott.
A former Microsoft executive warns Trump’s tariffs could send costs ‘soaring’ across the restaurant industry
The U.S. restaurant industry is bracing for a massive financial hit as a result of the new round of Trump tariffs set to take effect on March 4.
Starbucks is cutting 13 drinks from its menu, but is offering some alternatives for customers who might miss them.