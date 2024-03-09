Taylor Swift's concert economics, the newest weight loss drug, and Spirit Airlines sinks: Business news roundup

Super Micro Computer’s stock soared above the clouds after the S&P Dow Jones indices awarded it a coveted spot in the S&P 500.



Advertisement

After the news broke early on Monday, the 31-year-old server and computer infrastructure company hit a record rally, with shares popping more than 25% in trading, adding over $220 per share. Super Micro — which trades as SMCI on the Nasdaq — currently has a market capitalization of roughly $63 billion. The median market cap for S&P 500 companies is $33.7 billion.

Read More