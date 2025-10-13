Taylor Swift might have recently entered a new era, but she's not quite ready to say goodbye to her last one.

The singer announced plans for a second full concert film of The Eras Tour Monday, with this one focusing on the tour's final show, which included a set dedicated to her Tortured Poets Department surprise album. Additionally, a six-episode docuseries showing behind the scenes footage of the tour is on the way. Both will air on Disney+ starting Dec. 12.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Two episodes of the docuseries — titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era — will air on Dec. 12, with a pair of episodes being released weekly afterward, meaning the show should finish airing on Dec. 26. It will feature not only Swift, but her performers, family, and friends, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch.

Swift's last concert movie The Eras Tour grossed over $261 million at the box office in 2023, quickly becoming the highest-grossing concert/documentary film in box office history, topping Michael Jackson's This Is It, which released in 2009. (Swift, as producer, kept about 57% of the ticket sales, thanks to a partnership with AMC.) That film went on to find increased success on streaming, with Disney+ having exclusive rights.

Swift, meanwhile, has another hit on her hands with The Life of a Showgirl. That album sold 2.7 million copies on its Oct. 3 release and set a record for the biggest opening week in music history.