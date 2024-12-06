Taylor Swift's private jet didn't stay anywhere longer than a week this year

Taylor Swift was a busy woman in 2024. Between her Eras tour and trips to watch Travis Kelce play for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, her private jet has — so far — flown 98 times this year.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

The pop star logged a total of 225 flight hours. With a typical cruising speed of about 528 miles per hour, her plane could easily have flown more than 100,000 miles, according to a report from Simply Flying, citing data from the flight-tracking site JetSpy.

Advertisement

“Additionally, this business jet activity has utilized over 80,000 gallons of jet fuel, which has accumulated 768 metric tons of carbon emissions throughout the year,” the travel news outlet reports.

Advertisement

Swift’s record breaking Eras tour, which began in March 2023, will see the superstar perform 152 concerts in total across five continents when it comes to a close on December 8, 2024. The globetrotting tour officially launched her into billionaire status. With a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Forbes, Swift is now one of the 2,781 billionaires on the list for 2024.

Advertisement

Swift has previously come under scrutiny for her extensive jet travel, which critics argue disproportionately contributes to climate change. In June, protesters sprayed a jet with paint because they mistakenly thought was Swift’s.

But it is true that the wealthy, especially those who have itineraries less hectic than one of the world’s biggest pop stars, have been polluting the skies with jet exhaust as they treat their private planes like taxis.

Advertisement

“Flight pattern analysis confirms extensive travel for leisure purposes, and for cultural and political events,” reads a recent report from a team of researchers who examined the issue. “Emissions increased by 46% between 2019-2023, with industry expectations of continued strong growth.”

