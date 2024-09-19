Air and Space

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour means big bucks for United Airlines

The airline says Swift’s tour has boosted its ticket sales by 25% during weekend concerts

By
Rachel Dalloo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Taylor Swift&#39;s Eras Tour means big bucks for United Airlines
Image: Kate Green (Getty Images)
In This Story
LUV-1.37%UAL-2.09%

United Airlines (UAL-2.09%) says it’s seen a surge in demand for flights, thanks to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Suggested Reading

OpenAI thinks its revenue will more than triple in 2025, report says
Apple might up its AI game with a $1 billion order of Nvidia servers, analyst says
Nvidia's business could take a hit from China's new rules — and the stock falls 6%
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

OpenAI thinks its revenue will more than triple in 2025, report says
Apple might up its AI game with a $1 billion order of Nvidia servers, analyst says
Nvidia's business could take a hit from China's new rules — and the stock falls 6%
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said the airline has recorded a 25% increase in demand for United flights during Swift’s weekend concerts, according to Bloomberg. Following the concerts, tickets usually returned to their “normal” level of demand, he said at the Skift Global Forum, a travel industry event in New York.

Advertisement

Related Content

How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour smashed records, by the numbers
Taylor Swift's private jet didn't stay anywhere longer than a week this year

Related Content

How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour smashed records, by the numbers
Taylor Swift's private jet didn't stay anywhere longer than a week this year

For a long time, Swift has served as an economic force. In 2023, she reportedly contributed roughly $5.7 billion to the U.S. economy through her globe-trotting tour – accounting for not only ticket sales, but also traveling expenses, costumes, hotels, food, and other spending.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time airline companies have capitalized off Swift’s admiration.

Advertisement

For this year’s Super Bowl, United added flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas with the numbers 1587, 2287, 1989, and 22 – in reference to her album, one of her better-known songs, and her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, per CBS News.

In July, Southwest Airlines added 10 additional flights to help accommodate the growing demand for travel to Swift’s performances in Miami and New Orleans in October.

Advertisement

“Our demand booms wherever [Swift] goes,” said Nocella.