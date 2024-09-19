Taylor Swift's Eras Tour means big bucks for United Airlines

United Airlines (UAL-2.09% ) says it’s seen a surge in demand for flights, thanks to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Chief commercial officer Andrew Nocella said the airline has recorded a 25% increase in demand for United flights during Swift’s weekend concerts, according to Bloomberg. Following the concerts, tickets usually returned to their “normal” level of demand, he said at the Skift Global Forum, a travel industry event in New York.

For a long time, Swift has served as an economic force. In 2023, she reportedly contributed roughly $5.7 billion to the U.S. economy through her globe-trotting tour – accounting for not only ticket sales, but also traveling expenses, costumes, hotels, food, and other spending.

This isn’t the first time airline companies have capitalized off Swift’s admiration.

For this year’s Super Bowl, United added flights between Kansas City and Las Vegas with the numbers 1587, 2287, 1989, and 22 – in reference to her album, one of her better-known songs, and her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, per CBS News.

In July, Southwest Airlines added 10 additional flights to help accommodate the growing demand for travel to Swift’s performances in Miami and New Orleans in October.

“Our demand booms wherever [Swift] goes,” said Nocella.