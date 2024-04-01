Markets

Midday movers: Tesla stock is down but AI and tech continue the ride

The market kicks off the week with hopes of an interest rate cut in the new quarter

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Midday movers: Tesla stock is down but AI and tech continue the ride
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

With the dawn of a new quarter, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index has given hope of a rate cut in the near future.

Suggested Reading

What Jamie Dimon, Bill Ackman, and other CEOs and billionaires are saying about Trump's trade war
Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta follow Nvidia in Magnificent 7 stock rally
Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro 'dumber than a sack of bricks' as Trump trade feud gets bitter
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

What Jamie Dimon, Bill Ackman, and other CEOs and billionaires are saying about Trump's trade war
Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta follow Nvidia in Magnificent 7 stock rally
Elon Musk calls Peter Navarro 'dumber than a sack of bricks' as Trump trade feud gets bitter
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The core PCE price index, which strips out food and energy prices, rose 0.3% in February, below the forecasts and very much in line with the Fed’s expectations. Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell is not in a rush to cut interest rates, the index results released Friday have boosted investor bets on a rate cut by the end of the second quarter.

Advertisement

Related Content

Google and Tesla earnings, Trump talks Bitcoin, Ether ETFs: What to watch in the markets this week
The Dow slumps 380 points as the market's post-election Trump rally loses steam

Related Content

Google and Tesla earnings, Trump talks Bitcoin, Ether ETFs: What to watch in the markets this week
The Dow slumps 380 points as the market's post-election Trump rally loses steam

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved down 0.6% to 39,561 on Monday morning. The S&P 500 lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dipped 0.14%.

Advertisement

Model Y prices drive Tesla down

Tesla’s stock fell early Monday after the company raised prices by $1,000 for all Model Y cars in the U.S. At the time of writing, Tesla stock was down 2.6% to $171. The EV maker will announce its delivery number tomorrow — on March 29, the company posted on X that it had produced its six millionth car.

Advertisement

AI and tech stocks all up

As usual, tech stocks and AI stocks are driving the market higher. AI stocks, such as Micron Technology and Super Micro Computer, were up 6.4% and 3.7%, respectively, on Monday morning. In a similar vein, computer drive manufacturer Western Digital Corp was up 5%. Among tech stocks, Alphabet Class A and Alphabet Class C are among the best performers, with a 2.4% and 2.3% jump, respectively.

Advertisement

Crypto market in the red

The crypto market, which has been experiencing bullish sentiment for the past few weeks, was down on Monday morning. The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin dropped 2.4%, trading at $68,000. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, was down 3.4%, hovering around $3,400. Dogecoin, which saw highs in the past week, dipped 4.6% to $0.20.