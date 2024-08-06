Cybertruck crash prompts federal safety probe

In This Story TSLA -3.66%

Yesterday, we reported on a gruesome Tesla Cybertruck crash that left one person dead after their truck burst into flames following the initial impact. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is opening an investigation into the incident, according to Reuters.

Not too much is known about the probe, but it’ll almost certainly look into the circumstances of the crash, as well as why the truck burst into flames after impact. The fire was so severe that the driver’s body could not be identified following the wreck. Investigators also couldn’t make out the VIN or license plate number. All that was really left was the charred husk of the Cybertruck’s stainless steel body.

We first reported that the crash happened in the early morning hours of August 5 near the Grand Parkway in the greater Houston area. State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Cybertruck driver was heading west on Cedar Parkway when the truck left the roadway near Fisher Road for unknown reasons. It then smashed into a concrete culvert where it was engulfed in flames.



Texas DPS is investigating whether or not Tesla’s Autopilot was engaged during the crash, according to CW 39, but it almost certainly wasn’t. Tesla has yet to roll out Full Self-Driving and Autopilot to Cybertrucks.

Hopefully, the investigation from NHTSA and local authorities sheds some light on how and why this awful crash happened.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.